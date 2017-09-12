28°
News

Kyogle Council lobbies to change Aus Day date

Kyogle moves a motion to write a letter to the Federal Government regarding Australia Day.
Kyogle moves a motion to write a letter to the Federal Government regarding Australia Day. Bev Lacey
Samantha Poate
by

KYOGLE Council passed a motion at last night's meeting to write a letter to the Prime Minister in support of Australian Local Government Association's (AGLA) position on Australia Day.

Mayor Danielle Mulholland said the AGLA's resolution was to encourage local councils to lobby the Federal Government to change the date of recognition.

"It wasn't to cancel Australia Day or change the date, it was to write a letter in support of the AGLA's position," Cr Mulholland said.

"We are writing a Letter to the Prime Minister, the NSW Premier and ministers to support that position."

The notice of motion was put forward by councillor Maggie May and seconded by councillor Janet Wilson.

Cr Mulholland said that while this motion was approved, the council will continue to fund Australia Day activities.

"We haven't followed the Sydney or Victorian councils, who had a different resolution all together, our resolution is to simply write to the relevant politicians and support ALGA's position," she said.

She said her next step would be to go out and speak to everybody in the community concerning this issue.

"I think there are a number of perspectives and all of those perspectives have validity," Cr Mulholland said.

"I think there are sections of the indigenous community who don't support the 26th of January, and I think we can all understand why, and there are parts of the indigenous community where it doesn't worry them."

The overall vote amongst the councillors resulted with six to three win.

Topics:  australia day australian local government association danielle mulholland kyogle northern rivers council

