Kyogle Council calls for strategic backburning

Kyogle Council has set the wheel in motion to bring back controlled winter burns to reduce fuel levels Cown land state forests and mitigate the risk of bush fires in the future.

Kyogle Council has set the wheel in motion to bring back controlled winter burns to reduce fuel levels Cown land state forests and mitigate the risk of bush fires in the future. JAY CRONAN

FOLLOWING the devastating Tabulum fires, Kyogle Council have taken preventative action to reduce the risk of wild fires across the state.

As the full gallery watched on at tonight's council meeting, Cr Lindsay Passfield put forward a motion to minimise fuel loads of native forests to mitigate the risk of future bush fires.

"We will do this by asking LGNSW to request the NSW Government to set upper limits on fuel loads in all crown land forests, including State Forests and National Parks, and mandates hazard reduction programs to achieve these targets,” Cr Passfield said.

"There are currently no set limits and that's what I'm asking for ... that we scientifically determine what's a safe level of fuel to have in the bush that's going to not cause a wildfire.

"It's imperative to bring back controlled burns when it's cool, in the middle of winter, when it's safe. The weather is suitable, it's cool and there's a bit of moisture on the ground and the fire isn't going to get out of control ... it's going to trickle through the bush, burning the grass the bark and all of the leaf litter on the ground and doesn't destroy anything.”

He reminded councillors that for millennia the indigenous custodians of Australia used fire extensively as a management tool and the Australian bush evolved to need cool fires for its health and regeneration.

This practice was continued from colonisation up until the late 20th century by State Forests and private landholders.

He said since then, much of the forest estate has been given over to National Parks and fuel levels had accumulated to an alarming level, because of the lack of controlled burns by State Forests and National Parks over the last 20 years.

"Regulations have been introduced by the RFS which inhibit the willingness and ability of adjoining private landholders to conduct fuel reduction burns,” he said.

"We have a huge build up of fuel in the bush here - not so much the rainforest - but there are large patches which was previously well-managed by State Forests that are now just an absolute tinderbox.

"We got a little taste of it in Tabulum - that's just a taste of what could happen.

"I'm really keen to get this recognised by the State Government, to put something in place so we can do controlled burns in the middle of winter and get the fuel levels low again.”

Cr Robert Dwyer personally witnessed the effects of last month's Tabulum fires and was in full support of the motion.

"It showed how devastating it can be when there is a build of material on the ground,” Cr Dwyer said.

"We should go back to controlled burns at the right time of year.

"A lot of this area should be opened up for grazing because when the graziers had their cattle come through at the right time of year -they'd go through and drop the odd match here and there and because of the weather - the fire would just trickle through and do no damage.”

"Our grandson was somewhat traumatised by seeing the wildlife racing past totally on fire and birds dropping out of the tress.

"The damage that's been done in Tabulum - it will be years before that forests recovers to anything like what it used to be.”

Councillors unanimously voted for the decision to go to the LGNSW conference to be debated - and if it's passed there - it will be taken to State Government.