Kyogle community set to benefit from more than $750 000 in funding

Kyogle Councillors and Ben Franklin MLC were thrilled to announce the start of major developments within the community.

THE Kyogle Shire will soon see developments worth over $750,000 to support the local community, thanks to the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund.

Projects to be undertaken include a new Tabulam Light Horse Memorial, upgrades to Kyogle Showground and Bonalbo Men’s Shed, development of the Kyogle Mountain Bike Park and shire-wide youth programs.

Nationals Member of the Legislative Council Ben Franklin said this was excellent news for the community.

“I’m delighted that so many projects in the Kyogle Shire will soon be underway,” he said.

“Shires such as Kyogle are the lifeblood of regional NSW and it is incredibly important that they are supported and can continue to be great places to live.”

Mayor of Kyogle Council Danielle Mulholland was also thrilled with the news, saying “we are so pleased to have received this funding.”

“These projects across the entire Council area were identified by our communities, and the high level of success we have achieved demonstrates how well government can work with local communities to deliver on their priorities.”

The Kyogle Council’s newly-reformed Youth Advisory Committee, ‘Swoopin Season,’ will receive $395,118 and will provide the opportunity for young people to engage in the creation of local projects, events and skill development workshops in their area to give them greater opportunities to be involved in their communities.

Kyogle Mountain Bike Park will receive $118,371 and be upgraded to include three new trails and a new and improved BMX pump track, creating more outdoor recreation opportunities, especially for young people.

The Bonalbo Community Men’s Shed will be extended and upgraded to create more safe working spaces. They will receive $116,748 to build an undercover outdoor area with a concrete floor, a bathroom with a safety shower, a shipping container for storage, new concrete driveways, two disability parking bays and a walking path to link the shed to the new nursery on the property.

Kyogle Showground will be able to upgrade their amenities with $110,000 in funding and build new unisex/accessible toilets and showers, roof extensions and skylights, new plumbing and electrics, a fresh coat of paint, non-slip flooring and new pathways.

A Light Horse Brigade Memorial will be erected in Tabulam to remember those who have served in the Australian Defence Force. Kyogle Council will receive $50,000 to build the memorial and honour the significant contribution that the small community has made to global events.

Mr Franklin said the projects would likely create construction and trade jobs in the community which would help people during this challenging time.

“Every community is doing it really tough right now, but to be able to create jobs and support local businesses and industry during Covid-19 is crucial to making sure we can all come out the other side,” he said.