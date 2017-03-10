29°
News

Uncovering the beautiful history of Kyogle

Alina Rylko
| 10th Mar 2017 4:30 AM
Kyogle family featured in The Australian Women's Weekly, 1969.
Kyogle family featured in The Australian Women's Weekly, 1969. The Australian Women's Weekly

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SALES professional by day and hobby historian by night, Odette Nettleton has uncovered the retro brides and art deco buildings of vintage Kyogle.

A resident of Kyogle for 16 years and president of local Country Women's Association, Ms Nettleton said she's always loved history.

Ms Nettleton only opened Facebook page Vintage Kyogle at the end of 2016, after discovering The Northern Star's archives in the National Library of Australia digital resource, Trove.

"I started out trying to find a picture of my house built in the 20s to see what it looked like," Ms Nettleton said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"I found a whole bunch of information about Kyogle in Trove.

"In history books, it's only super important people. I liked these clips instead because I think they're much more relatable - they tell the stories of ordinary people.

"I fell into a black hole of looking of thing about Kyogle and I kept finding so many amazing things."

Although she didn't to find her own house, Ms Nettleton discovered her friends' houses in The Northern Star's articles, up to 1955.

"But probably the most popular things I've found is the marriage announcements," Ms Nettleton said

"That was pretty much the only time when women got into the paper, so a lot of the focus was on the bride, what she wore, how her reception was the CWA or the Masonic Hall, and decorated by the local florist."

Historical records also highlighted the art deco architecture in Kyogle, fires that ripped through the village up to the 1930s and the 1954 flood which killed 20 including a local city councillor.

"Kyogle grew from the 1900s when there was not much here to a really big main street, where there was a lot of commerce coming through," Ms Nettleton said.

"Looking through council reports you could see they created a brick zone after the fires and that was around the time art deco was in vogue.

"The six art deco bank buildings were banks, all built with managers residence and their own gardens on the east end of town, which shows you how prosperous the town was.

"They're all magical and gorgeous if you get the chance to go inside."

Ms Nettleton said Kyogle still has a lot to offer.

"The people who live in Kyogle are friendly and generous people and there's always something interesting happening in Kyogle; it has about a 49% volunteerism rate."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  kyogle art deco kyogle history northern rivers brides northern rivers weddings the northern star vintage weddings

Two women, child threatened by man with knife

Two women, child threatened by man with knife

ONE of the women called Triple Zero, reporting they were trapped in a bathroom by a man allegedly threatening them with a butcher's knife.

  • News

  • 10th Mar 2017 6:10 AM

Paid parking on the cards for Northern Rivers village

CONTROVERSY: Paid parking meters - scourge or saviour?

Parking meters could be coming soon to a street near you

Uncovering the beautiful history of Kyogle

Kyogle family featured in The Australian Women's Weekly, 1969.

Hobby historian uncovers trove of retro romance and bridal gowns

Electro revolution in the women's domain

HOT SHOW: The Ironing Maidens Melania Jack and Patty Bom performing as part of the Lismore Womens Festival this week.

When a laundromat starts rocking out with 'electro housewife' music

Local Partners

Condolences, well-wishes crash Airpark website

A FLOOD of respect for Peter Lynch overwhelmed website.

$1.4M Headspace help for youth in Casino and Kyogle

MP Kevin Hogan and Social Futures CEO Mr Tony Davies at the announcement of the handover to Social Futures as the new managers of Headspace Lismore and new Commonwealth funding.

Health service helped Tahlia Hyde out of a place of darkness.

Medium's reading goes wild on stage

TRIO: Unseen by Ruth (Mechelle Anderson), Elvira (Gale Bishop) smiles knowingly at Charles's (Peter Harding) predicament, in Ballina Players' production of Blithe Spirit.

Blithe Spirit

Adam Eckersley Band bring more Country

GOING COUNTRY: Adam Eckersley Band are a band from the NSW Central Coast, with Eckersley on lead vocals and guitar, Ben Elliott on drums, Scott Greenaway on bass guitar , Duncan Toombs on guitar and Dan Biederman keyboard.

One of Australia's most successful and loved country music bands

Melody brings a strong sound to Bluesfest

FRESH: Chicago musician Melody Angel.

Chicago musician Melody Angel

Ian Thorpe confronts bullying in new doco

Swimming great hosts program that hopes to be catalyst for change at schools.

WATCH: 12-year-old's emotional ukelele song goes viral

Trini Blackmore,12, has discovered she loves to sing and play the ukulele.Twin sister Madi (right) joins in the fun.

Currimundi girl's song for her late grandfather shows talent

Steve Price’s jungle shows are over

Casey Donovan is one four remaining contestants in I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! after the elimination of shock jock Steve Price.

SHOCK jock Steve Price has been eliminated from I’m A Celebrity.

Electro revolution in the women's domain

HOT SHOW: The Ironing Maidens Melania Jack and Patty Bom performing as part of the Lismore Womens Festival this week.

When a laundromat starts rocking out with 'electro housewife' music

Auditions for Joseph & His Technicolor Dreamcoat

Artwork for a New Jersey production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat.

Ballina Players' upcoming production

First look at Dreamworld co-founder's new $2.5m boat

Dreamworld co-founder and Bathurst 1000 winner Tony Longhurst's epic new boat revealed.

It's taken nearly 14 months to build a Bathurst winner's dream boat

Shedding the drama: The Biggest Loser gets a major makeover

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton pictured with host Fiona Falkiner, centre.

NEW-look weight-loss show is working towards lifelong change.

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $850,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Ideal Investment on Mullumbimby&#39;s Doorstep

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

LUXURY BEACH HOUSE - making the perfect SEACHANGE / TREECHANGE

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 Contact Agent!

Private & peaceful beach house making the perfect family home, holiday home or both! In a quiet enclave, this property is surrounded by native coastal bushland...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

VIDEO: company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Plans for the reborn Rainbow Cafe revealed

NEW VISION: A digital impression of the new Rainbow Cafe.

New and old elements in the reborn Rainbow.

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!