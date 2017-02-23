29°
Kyogle booklet shows off art and more

23rd Feb 2017 6:30 AM
READ ME: Contributors to the Kyogle booklet include, Jill Runciman, Susie Marcroft and Helen Black pictured at Mudwood Studio in Kyogle.
READ ME: Contributors to the Kyogle booklet include, Jill Runciman, Susie Marcroft and Helen Black pictured at Mudwood Studio in Kyogle. Susanna Freymark

DOING something for the first time is less scary when you do it together.

Mudwood Studio owner Susie Marcroft teamed up with local artists to publish the arts and events booklet to entice tourists to Kyogle and its surrounds.

"It has been well received,” Ms Marcroft said.

"The community has taken a real sense of pride in it.”

The booklet will be launched online on February 27 and feature artists and artisans, food growers and producers, eateries, events and experiences in the Kyogle district.

"The businesses have come together,” Ms Marcroft said.

Jill Runciman organised the photography and Ms Marcroft, with her graphic design background, put the booklet together.

Helen Black is one of the artists featured in the booklet.

"We want to open up all those routes to Kyogle, revealing sights along the way and helping those businesses,” Ms Marcroft said.

"The shire is like a lung and those pathways are given air and they can breathe and grow.”

The Kyogle booklet will be available in shops and online.

Lismore Northern Star
