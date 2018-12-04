Kyogle and Lismore schools set to get cooler

Member for Lismore Thomas George discusses the news The Rivers Secondary College Kadina High Campus is set to get air conditioning in its classrooms and library with Principal Ian Davies.

STUDENTS from 30 schools across the Lismore electorate are set to learn in cooler conditions next year.

The NSW Government has announced 13 schools in the Lismore LGA and seven schools in the Kyogle LGA are among the first schools to receive air conditioning in 2019 under its Cooler Classrooms program.

Member for Lismore Thomas George said the program was part of the Government's continued commitment to providing classrooms where students and teachers can reach their full potential.

"I'm pleased that schools in our local community, including The Rivers Secondary College Kadina High Campus and Kyogle High School will benefit from the Cooler Classrooms Fund."

Mr George said during a Northern Rivers summer the temperature quite often reaches well over 30 degrees.

"This investment will ensure students are now able to learn in a comfortable environment," he said.

The installation of the important facilities are expected to take place over the Christmas holidays.

Education Minister Rob Stokes said more than 900 schools would be the first to receive funding under the NSW Liberals & Nationals Government's record $500 million program - the largest investment of its kind in NSW history.

"Schools in areas that have an average maximum January temperature of 30 degrees or more - will now automatically receive air conditioning in their classrooms and libraries."

"We're installing solar panels and 'smart systems' alongside the air conditioning units, so schools can offset their additional energy use and efficiently heat and cool their schools," Mr Stokes said.

In addition to the hundreds of schools benefiting under the Cooler Classrooms program, air conditioning will be delivered in all new and upgraded schools under the Government's record $6 billion school building program over the next four years.

The first round of applications took place throughout Term 3 this year. A second round will open in the New Year.

School principals are encouraged to apply to the second round of the Fund, which will open on Day 1 of Term 1 next year. More information can be found at www.schoolinfrastructure.nsw.gov.au.

Schools that will have their classrooms and libraries air conditioned under round one in the Kyogle area include:

Bonalbo Central School

Kyogle Public School

Mummulgum Public School

Old Bonalbo Public School

Rukenvale Public School

Tabulam Public School

The Risk Public School

Wiangaree Public School

Schools that will have their classrooms and libraries air conditioned under round one in the Lismore electorate include: