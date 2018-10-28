Kyogle ad's behind-the-scenes video released

KYOGLE has been enjoying its time in the spotlight following the release of a Supercheap Auto advertisement which was filmed in the area in August.

Now a second video featuring behind-the-scenes footage has been released, showing even more of the action as well as interviews with key producers.

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland shared the video on her Facebook page, saying "hopefully this sends a message to other producers of film and adverts, that we have a great place to film in and the council is open for business."

The four minute video shows footage of the crew filming key moments in the commercial, including the jaw-dropping shots of the utes leaping across a broken bridge and bursting through a barn.

In the video, Supercheap Auto's GM customer communication and engagement David Bauer said Kyogle council were "tremendous" to work with, while director Allan Hardy explained how council assisted the crew in scouting for locations and introduced them to property owners.

"It really felt like we had the true support of the community," Mr Hardy said.

Cr Mulholland said the advertisement was a "fantastic promotion" for the district, and there has been a lot of social media chatter, ultimately raising Kyogle's profile.

While Kyogle Council has not been approached by any other producers, Cr Mulholland said the commercial has only just been launched and "we don't we don't expect an immediate response, but instead a reputation we are expecting to build".

"The advertisement has been showcasing what it is we have to offer," Cr Mulholland said.

"We have a beautiful environment, and it would be a desireable location to film."

The advertisement, aired publicly for the first time on television during Bathurst weekend earlier this month, showed off the Kyogle countryside in a hair raising action packed commercial for car oils.

The "hilarious" ad features two hapless cops chasing beat-up utes across Kyogle hills, bridges and rivers.