Kylie’s insane week-long birthday bash

WHAT do you get when you're a billionaire and it's your birthday?

Whatever the bloody hell you want. That's what.

In Kylie Jenner's case, this involves her LA mansion being peppered with thousands of red roses, a private jet to Italy, and a wild party aboard a $250 million superyacht on one of the most beautiful coastlines in the world.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner empire will celebrate her 22nd birthday today, surrounded by her uber famous friends and family on the Amalfi Coast.

But the celebrations for such an event well and truly kicked off days ago as Kylie got the countdown underway.

This is exactly how Kylie's birthday extravaganza has played out.

MONDAY

The make-up mogul takes to Instagram to share with her 143 million followers the early present her partner, rapper Travis Scott, surprised her with, and honestly, it was something else.

Travis, who is also the father of the couple's one-year-old daughter Stormi, flooded Kylie's huge mansion with red roses and left a note reading: "Happy Birthday! We're just getting started. Love you!!!!"

The early birthday surprise was said to cost about $30,000.

Not bad when it's not even your actual birthday.

TUESDAY

The flowers didn't stop there.

Kylie is gifted with a bed of roses by her sister, Kim Kardashian, who also had a lip seat delivered.

Kylie as we all know launched her business empire, Kylie Cosmetics, of her famous 'lip kits', which she created after getting lip injections.

Essentially, she turned her biggest insecurity into a global business juggernaut.

She then heads to the airport where she boards a private jet alongside Travis, Stormi, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Paparazzi also photograph a long white dress being carried by a workman onto the plane, sparking rumours Kylie and Travis would be tying the knot.

This is unconfirmed.

WEDNESDAY

The Kardashians hit Positano!

Kylie is snapped browsing the local shops in the gorgeous harbour town, alongside the same crew she boarded her jet with.

Holding baby Stormi, Kylie spent hours sightseeing with her family and friends before they all leave on a small boat where they head back to their luxury yacht, which rents for a cool $1.2 million a week.

The 'Tranquillity' vessel, which can sleep 22 people, boasts a sauna, helipad, swimming pool, beach club, cinema, beauty salon, gym and a jacuzzi.

The luxury yacht Kylie Jenner is renting for her 22nd birthday. Picture: Camper & Nicholsons International

The eldest Kardashian, Kourtney, has already been in Italy for the last week, holidaying with her three children.

THURSDAY

The calm before the storm. Scott and Sofia are seen frolicking in the ocean, riding jetskis and jumping into the water from the yacht in the lead up to Kylie's big day.

Meanwhile, Kylie, Stormi, Kris, Corey and Travis head back into the local village to explore the sights.

Later in the evening, Kylie and Travis enjoy some time alone on a romantic date night in Capri.

Kylie looked every bit the glamorous billionaire in head-to-toe Versace, as the couple held hands on their way to dinner at Ristorante da Paolino.

Still no sign of Kylie's sisters Kendall, Khloe or Kim.

Kourtney is lapping it up not far away in Cinque Terre.

FRIDAY

Kylie Jenner shared this #ad post from her lunch in Nerano.

The festivities continued with Kylie spending most of the day on board her superyacht off the island of Capri.

Accompanied by new BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, the soon-to-be 22-year-old wore a tiny white bikini.

Kylie also managed to fit in some family time, heading out for lunch with Travis and Stormi in the seaside town of Nerano.

While Kylie didn't share any photos of herself on-board the superyacht, she did share a sponsored post of herself at lunch - because apparently a billionaire's gotta hustle for cash, even on her holidays.

Sofia and Scott were also spotted going for a romantic walk in the tourist hot spot and joined Kylie for part of the day.

The 'Tranquillity' superyacht is worth $250 million. Picture: Camper & Nicholsons International

The interior is Asian-inspired. Picture: Camper & Nicholsons International

It is almost the length of a football field. Picture: Camper & Nicholsons International