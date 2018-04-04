Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kylie and ex-fiance Joshua Sasse in 2016. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Kylie and ex-fiance Joshua Sasse in 2016. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Celebrity

Kylie Minogue’s ex-fiance: ‘f**k it, let go’

by Nicole Fahey
4th Apr 2018 1:00 PM

THE man who broke Kylie Minogue's heart has caused her fresh grief - by telling her to "get over it".

British actor Joshua Sasse, 30, issued a thinly-veiled dig on Instagram days after Kylie told The Sunshe got things badly wrong with her ex-fiance and was better off without him.

In a rambling post referring to leaking roofs and ocean waves, Sasse wrote: "Whatever it is that's happening to you, you have to know, and always remember; It's. Not. Personal."

He added: "When you lose someone in your life - none of it is personal.

"Don't hold on to it - the minute you let go of trying to control everything it will all come back to you and then you realise none of it matters and then you can carry on with your life. #letgo #f***kit #itsnotpersonal."

Kylie, 49, opened up to The Sun at the weekend about her devastating split from Sasse, who she suspected of cheating, in February last year.

She got engaged to the Londoner, 30, six months after meeting on the set of US TV series Galavant.

The Aussie star, who releases new album Golden on Friday, said: "Once I was on my own it was better."

And she told Red magazine the engagement was an experiment, adding: "I don't think marriage is for me."

Sasse, who started dating actress Harriet Collings weeks after the split, was jilted days before their February wedding.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

celebrity kylie minogue music
Teen allegedly threw 30cm knife at boyfriend's abdomen

Teen allegedly threw 30cm knife at boyfriend's abdomen

Crime A 17-YEAR-OLD girl has faced Lismore Children's Court today following the violent incident which occurred during a domestic dispute.

  • 4th Apr 2018 1:45 PM
Alleged G'bah drug ringleader released from jail

Alleged G'bah drug ringleader released from jail

Crime 4 men were arrested last year over the $200,000 cannabis haul

Ballina sisters star in TV murder drama

Ballina sisters star in TV murder drama

Movies Catching the Black widow stars local talent

'Scumbags' steal volunteer's car during RFS meeting

'Scumbags' steal volunteer's car during RFS meeting

Crime The car was her 18th birthday present

Local Partners