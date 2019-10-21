Kylie Jenner cashes in on viral ‘rise and shine’ meme

Fans were intrigued by an unexpected turn in a video clip — the way Kylie Jenner sung to her little girl — and now she’s selling jumpers with her famous three words on it.

It didn't take long at all for Kylie Jenner to cash in on her viral "rise and shine" moment.

Last week the 22-year-old posted a tour of her swanky Kylie Cosmetics Headquarters on Youtube.

In it was a sneak peak of her office space which also includes a playroom for her one-year-old daughter Stormi.

At the end of the video Kylie enters the playroom, flicks on a light switch and awkwardly sings the phrase "rise and shine" to Stormi who can be seen sitting quietly in her crib.

It immediately sparked a plethora of memes and even caught the attention of singer Ariana Grande who jokingly re-enacted Kylie's singing moment.

Kylie is now sending ‘rise and shine’ jumpers.

She is selling them for $US65 each.

Unsurprisingly, Jenner took notice of the viral clip and its global attention and on Thursday re-shared the snippet on her online store's Instagram page.

However, this time the clip was followed by images of two hooded jumpers featuring the words "riiise" and "shiiinnee" on front, or down the sleeves and a photo of her face in the symbol of a sun.

It was accompanied by the caption: "KylieJennerShop.com".

She is selling them for $US65 ($A95) each.

"You can't be serious," one person commented.

"Omg that was fast," another added.

"Seriously merch already," a third said.

"That was quick!! Damn, you waste no time do you @kyliejenner

However not all appeared to be annoyed by her cash-making stunt with many excited to purchase the jumpers.

"Get it for me!" one fan said, tagging her friend.

"Omg I need this like right now," said another.

"Ultimate businesswoman," a third commented.

Even sister Kendall Jenner got in on the action by tweeting to her followers how she can make the "rise and shine" song her new ringtone.

"Someone send me a step by step on how to accomplish this," Kendall asked her fans.