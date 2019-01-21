Dramatic 11th hour call-up for young batsman

HOBART, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 17: Kurtis Patterson of Australia bats during the three day International Tour match between the Cricket Australia XI and Sri Lanka at Blundstone Arena on January 17, 2019 in Hobart, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

NSW batsman Kurtis Patterson has been called into Australia's Test squad.

The dramatic 11th hour call-up comes after the left-hander smashed two unbeaten hundreds against Sri Lanka in a tour match in Hobart.

It means Patterson is now firmly in the frame to make a stunning Test debut against Sri Lanka in the first Test starting on Thursday at the Gabba.

Cricket Australia originally stated that the CA XI tour game was not a selection trial and that no new players would be added to a Test squad already boasting seven specialist batsmen, however selectors have changed their minds.

After being left out of the original squad, Patterson outperformed the four Australian players in the CA XI squad in Joe Burns, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne and Will Pucovski in Hobart with an incredible display of batting against the pink ball.

"The National Selection Panel has added Kurtis Patterson to the squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka," national selector Trevor Hohns said.

"Kurtis has been pushing his case for selection for some time, he has been a consistent top order player for New South Wales, was a member of the Australian A tour of India prior to the commencement of our summer, and was most recently selected to compete in the day-night tour match against Sri Lanka in Hobart.

"We have been asking batters around the country to score hundreds if they want to be considered for selection, and given Kurtis' consistent performances for NSW and his two unbeaten centuries in last week's tour match against our upcoming opponent, Sri Lanka, we believe he deserves to be added to the Test squad.

"Kurtis has joined the squad in Brisbane today to commence our preparations for the first Test starting on Thursday."

Based on form, Patterson would now appear a front-runner alongside Pucovski to debut in a revamped line-up in Brisbane.

Burns was thought to be a likely prospect to return at the top of the offer but he is now under siege.