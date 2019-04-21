Kurt Vile and The Violators hypnotise Bluesfest audience

Kurt Vile and the Violators perform at Mojo Tent at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2019 held at Tyagarah.

KURT Vile's fingers never rest when he's on stage.

From multiple acoustic and electric guitars of various shapes and sounds to the banjo, the Philadelphian musician used a different guitar every song for both his sets at Bluesfest Byron Bay.

The singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer is known for his solo work and as the former lead guitarist of rock band The War on Drugs.

His fans were at his Bluesfest sets on Thursday and Saturday in force, singing along to the lyrics and swaying along to his mellow, psychedelic melodies, hypnotised by his voice and the passionate electric guitar riffs, which was helped by the simple soft blue and purple orbs lighting up the stage.

Even though Kurt Vile is very familiar performing in front of large audiences, the modest artist still grinned shyly under his curtain of luscious hair at the adoring crowd's praise.

Still, he let his crowds know he loved them.

He played a mixture of his new songs from his 2018 album Bottle It In, and classics like Walking On A Pretty Daze, I'm an Outlaw and Pretty Pimpin', while The Violators provide Kurt with drum, bass, and guitar to play his refined solos on.

If you know and love Kurt Vile's albums, it would be impossible to be disappointed with his live set where he sounds just as authentic as on the records.

If you haven't heard Kurt Vile before, a good place to start would be to listen to Walking On A Pretty Daze and Pretty Pimpin' (which has more than 53 million streams on Spotify), two hits which the audience drank up, knowing all the lyrics.

Aside from the music, some credit should be given to Vile's guitar assistant for running a new guitar on stage at the end of each song without skipping a beat.

If you missed them at Bluesfest, Kurt Vile and the Violators are one to catch on tour if you ever get the chance.