Kurt Fearnley inspires and entertains Lismore

AN ENERGITIC Kurt Fearnley entertained and had some emotional moments when he spoke at the Trinity Catholic College sports centre at Lismore tonight.

The Australian wheelchair racing champion kept it light-hearted while sharing his experiences from his humble beginnings as a teenager to his recent Commonwealth Games success.

Fearnley was born with a congenital disorder called sacral agenesis which prevented fetal development of certain parts of his lower spine.

He was interviewed on stage by former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell with the night raising money for the Northern NSW branch of the Lord's Taverners.

"I know who I am and that's a strong and extremely resilient person,” Fearnley said.

"It takes a while to get to that point but I know whatever the situation is I'll never give up.

"Strength isn't the muscle around your bone, anyone can manipulate a bicep.

"It's a conversation you have with yourself when you rip everything apart and in a marathon it's about getting to that point and running on what you have left.”

Fearnley has won some of the world's most prestigious marathons, in London, Paris, Rome, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, during his career.

Growing up in Carcoar, the community dug deep and raised $10,000 to buy him a racing chair, and send him overseas to a wheelchair racing competition in the United States.

"They basically raised the money in a week and the next thing I knew I'm at the airport waving goodbye to mum,” Fearnley said.

"Picture me then as a 14-year-old arriving in Denver and not being able to sleep so I hit the streets at 2am and find myself talking to homeless people about their lives.”

Off the racing circuit he is most known for his amazing feat of crawling the 96km Kokoda track.

He was also a winning crew member of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race, taking line honours in 2011 on board the yacht Loyal.

"I remind myself of the role I have in the community and I get opportunities that most people in wheelchairs will never be able to do,” Fearnley said.

"Some of them are so far out there but it's something I need to do because I want to change the ideas around what's expected of people with disabilities.