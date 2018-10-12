Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Kumbia storm: school hit, parents collecting children

MARGUERITE CUDDIHY
by
11th Oct 2018 3:41 PM | Updated: 3:45 PM

KUMBIA State school has been damaged by hail and staff are asking parents to collect their children.

Tennis-ball sized hail, 6-7cm in diameter, has been reported.

"Our school has been hit by a terrific hailstorm, but all the children are safe," Katrina O'Shannessy-Quirke said.

"There is significant damage in the 2/3/4 and 4/5/6 rooms.

"Could you please come and collect your children, if possible."

Reports are rolling in of extensive damage throughout Kumbia after a severe storm rolled through today.

A second severe thunderstorm has also developed near Chinchilla and is tracking northeast.

Related Items

kingaroy weather south burnett weather
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Business under scrutiny: 'Have you run off with my money?'

    premium_icon Business under scrutiny: 'Have you run off with my money?'

    Business AN ONLINE business based on the Northern Rivers is under fire from shoppers for allegedly scamming multiple people.

    'Cut your throat': Man jailed over vile threat to sister

    premium_icon 'Cut your throat': Man jailed over vile threat to sister

    Crime Casino man had an "extensive criminal history"

    Commission preparing brief of evidence on violent arrest

    premium_icon Commission preparing brief of evidence on violent arrest

    Crime Senior constable used excessive force on naked 16-year-old boy

    Local Partners