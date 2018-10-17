Menu
AUSTRALIAN TEAM: Richmond River Kadina student, Krystal Boyce, 14, (right) with Samantha Hurford (left) has been selected for the Australian team to compete in the Czech Republic at the World Championships in 2019.
Sport

Krystal's karate team selection

Alison Paterson
by
17th Oct 2018 1:05 PM
THE day after being awarded her black belt, a Northern Rivers student has been selected for the Shotokan Karate Australian team at the 2019 World Championships.

The effort Rivers Secondary College, Kadina High Campus Year 9 student Krystal Boyce, 14, has put in over the past four years has been rewarded with a place in the national team which will compete in the Czech Republic in July next year.

Krystal said she was over the moon with the news.

"I was pretty stoked,” she said.

"We did our gradings on the Friday and then had a competition on the Saturday where I got first in kumite (fighting) and second in kata (patterns of movements) in my age division.

"On Saturday night we had a big karate dinner so everyone could celebrate their gradings and that's when I heard I had been selected.”

As she turns 15 in January, Krystal will be competing in the girls 15 to 16 age division.

While her training will step up from her current four times a week along with the level of intensity, Krystal said she can't wait.

"You have to train hard, show respect to your sensei (teacher) and help the other kids,” she said.

"And I'm grateful for the support from my coaches, Sensei Mick (Michael O'Keefe), Sensei Mark (Waller), Sensei Steve (Mitchell) and Sensei Dean (Marshall).

O'Keefe said Krystal combines an amazing talent balanced by a tremendous work ethic.

"Krystal has an enormous amount of potential,” he said.

"She is a very mature young lady.”

O'Keefe said the fact Krystal maintains a clear focus on her sporting goals make her a joy to coach.

"Krystal knows what it takes to win and she train to be the best can can be.”

Good character is another trait which O'Keefe said Krystal posseses.

"She is not a boastful, while she is proud of her achievements and excited when she wins, Krystal is the sort of person who is respectful with it,” he said.

"Krystal is a real talent in karate and she's only just got started.”

karate karate world championships krystal boyce northern rivers sport sport
Lismore Northern Star

