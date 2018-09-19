SATC actress shades former co-star

Kristin Davis showed some throwback love for her Sex and the City co-stars except one. Picture: Instagram

Kristin Davis showed some throwback love for her Sex and the City co-stars except one. Picture: Instagram

SEX and the City star Kristin Davis has thrown some monumental shade at former co-star Kim Cattrall.

As Hollywood celebrated the Emmys, the actress posted a throwback photo to Instagram, which showed Davis and her SATC pals celebrating a slew of their own awards.

Problem was one co-star was conspicuously absent, with Kim Cattrall nowhere to be seen.

The 2004 photo showed Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker sitting at a table with two Emmy Awards trophies in front of them. (It later emerged Cattrall was seated far away from her co-stars.)

Not so many smiles these days for this lot. Picture: Supplied

"Emmy flashback - super happy memories and wishing joy to everyone tonight. We are all so incredibly lucky to get to do what we do!" Davis wrote.

Cattrall has been in an ongoing feud with her co-stars - specifically Sarah Jessica Parker - for awhile.

In 2008, Cattrall was asked by Marie Claire magazine about her relationships with her co-stars.

Kim Cattrall is no fan of Sarah Jessica Parker. Picture: Supplied

"Are we the best of friends? No," Kim explained when asked about the event. "We're professional actresses. We have our own separate lives."

The feud really heated up earlier this year when Cattrall again refused to participate in a third SATC film, telling British TV host Piers Morgan that the women were "never friends", and that it was a "toxic relationship" before taking a major dig at Parker.

"I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer."

Jason Lewis, who played Smith Jerrod on the show (most of his scenes were opposite on-screen love interest, Cattrall) weighed into the feud earlier this year, and it was clearly apparent he was on Team SJP.

"Listen, I would have to say that Sarah was always just so lovely and such a consummate professional, and I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them," he said. "I'm going to stop there because I've got nothing good to say."

When Cattrall's brother died in February, Parker sent an online message of sympathy. Cattrall was scathing in response.

"Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now," Cattrall wrote. "Let me make this VERY clear (if I haven't already), you are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

Kristin Davis posted a throwback Emmys photo from 2004. Kim Cattrall reportedly sat at another table. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Parker said she was "heartbroken" by the ongoing vitriol.

"I found it very upsetting because that's not the way I recall our experience. It's sad. But I always think that what ties us together was this singular experience. It was a professional experience but it became personal, because it was years and years of our lives," she said.

"So I'm hoping that that eclipses anything that's been recently spoken. That many years spent doing something so special that people had a connection with is such a privilege."