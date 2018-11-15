Shock video of kookaburra caught in line

KOOKABURRAS normally sit in old gum trees as merry as can be, but that was not the case for one poor bird.

The kookaburra in question was not laughing as it had a tough time sitting in a tree after become entangled in stray fishing wire on Kingfisher Dr, Upper Kedron.

RSPCA Queensland was called to help the dangling bird out of the tree, but their ladders fell short of the kookaburra who was 20 metres above the ground.

A kookaburra dangles from a tree in Upper Kedron after being caught in fishing wire. Picture: RSPCA

Arborists Tree Peeps came to the rescue and freed the bird, but the RSPCA has warned that other animals are not always so lucky.

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said this incident was a reminder to all to clean up fishing waste.

"Every year we see hundreds of seabirds and turtles who have either been entangled in fishing line or who have swallowed or been snagged by hooks," he said.

This Kookaburra was saved after being caught in fishing wire hanging from a tree. Picture: RSPCA

"Sadly many of these die.

"Last year our wildlife hospital treated a pelican that had seven hooks in its stomach and caught on its body. One wing was also entangled by line and couldn't fly."

As the kookaburra found out, the fishing line can end up anywhere, and Mr Beatty said domestic animals could just as easily end up as victims.

"It's very frustrating because it's so easily preventable," Mr Beatty said.

"Before you leave simply check that you haven't left any fishing waste behind."