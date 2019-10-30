Brutal, Kolding clash gets Bossy’s motor running

AS Epsom and Doncaster winners this year, Kolding and Brutal have arguably the best credentials leading into Saturday's $7.5 million Golden Eagle (1500m) at Rosehill and Glen Boss can line them up better than most.

That's because he rode them both in the two big Randwick miles.

Brutal was the favourite before the Golden Eagle barrier draw but after he got gate 17 and Kolding received four, both were rated equal second favourites at $5 behind Arcadia Queen ($2.80).

Boss won the Epsom Handicap with Kolding carrying 50.5kg, while Brutal got the job done in the Doncaster Mile in the autumn with 1kg less on his back.

The formlines of both have proven strong.

Brutal beat Dreamforce, Hartnell and Kluger in his Doncaster triumph, while Kolding defeated eventual Cox Plate third-placegetter Te Akau Shark in the Epsom.

Boss, who will ride Kolding in the Golden Eagle, said it will be a mouth-watering clash on Saturday.

"It's going to be a very interesting race when they both match motors," he said. "They've both had good preparations and are racing very well, so it's going to be a good race."

Kolding defeated subsequent Cox Plate placegetter Te Akau Shark (right) in the Epsom. Picture: AAP

If Kolding or Brutal win the world's richest race for four-year-olds, they would stake their claim as top five horses in the country due to the quality of the rivals they beat if one of them greets the judge first.

There's three international runners in the race and all have been in winning form this year then there's the a few runners from the world's best sprint race, The Everest, trying to extend their speed an extra 300m.

"Kolding has won an Epsom and he was the fourth pick in the race (before the draw), it's crazy," Boss said. "Then you've got Les Bridge's grey, Classique Legend. He's a superstar. Arcadia Queen is racing in it, too, so, it's going to be some race.

"We're racing for a $7.5 million race in Sydney on Derby Day (in Melbourne). It's ridiculous."

Boss assessed both Kolding and Brutal ahead of the race.

Glen Boss won the Doncaster Mile on Brutal in the autumn. Picture: Getty Images

This is a set weights event, so both will carry 57.5kg, while the mares get in with 55.5kg, so both will need to run even better than they did in the big handicaps they won with less weight.

"Kolding got a lovely run in the Epsom," Boss said. "They didn't go that fast, he got into the right spot and we were able to win.

"Only time will tell if he is a miler or isn't because we see them winning those races with light weight then not being milers.

"Brutal is probably more of a sprinting miler than a miler but he had 49.5kg on his back when he won the Doncaster."

