Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia speaks to the media at a press conference during day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Tuesday, January 15, 2019. (AAP Image/Erik Anderson) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Tennis

Kokkinakis withdraws from Nadal match

30th Aug 2019 7:20 AM

THANASI Kokkinakis has withdrawn from the US Open in yet another setback for the injury-plagued Australian tennis star.

Kokkinakis was scheduled to take on Rafael Nadal in the feature night match on Thursday, but has pulled out with a shoulder injury.

Kokkinakis battled for almost four hours on Tuesday to beat Ilya Ivashka in four sets in what was the 24-year-old's first main-draw win at a grand slam since the 2015 French Open.

World No. 203 Kokkinakis, also retired from the first round of this year's Australian Open with the same injury.

