Kochie, Chaser guy coming to Lismore (well, sort of)

David Koch is set to appear at the LCCI’s Pivot and Popcorn event. Picture: Simon Cross

TWO popular TV personalities are set to come to Lismore as part Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry's 'Popcorn and Pivot' event at BCC Cinemas in Lismore.

Channel 7 presenter David Koch and ABC presenter Craig Reucassel will be appearing at the event via Zoom to answer a live Q&A with the audience.

The event is set to highlight the success of local businesses from the Northern Rivers as part of the LCCI's celebration of Small Business month which is running during October.

LCCI's executive officer Emma Wallace said the event will help empower businesses to futureproof their endeavours.

"In a community that has been affected by flood, fire and now COVID-19, we are empowering local operators to take the initiative, come out and learn how to implement a plan to 'Futureproof' their business NOW. Be entertained and inspired to make changes that marry profits with a brighter and more sustainable future for all," she said.

"LCCI are best known for our business and networking events and COVID-19 has affected us alongside our members and business owners. We wanted to give come back with a bang and give Lismore and the Northern Rivers business communities a truly helpful and inspiring event that could also be a fun night out."

Craig Reucassel is appearing at LCCI’s pivot and popcorn event.

The event will also feature live presentations from local award-winning business owners including Peta Tillett Director Lazuli & Co. and winner of 2019 Lismore and Regional Business Awards - Excellence in Retail and Personal Services category as well as Allison Rainbird from Northern Rivers Tiny Homes and winner of 2019 Bronze Medal National Innovation Games.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite, search for Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Pivot and Popcorn.