Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin with Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads, Maritime and Transport Kevin Anderson inspecting the new koala grids at Tyagarah.
Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin with Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads, Maritime and Transport Kevin Anderson inspecting the new koala grids at Tyagarah.
Environment

Koalas to benefit from new protection grids and fencing

JASMINE BURKE
by
25th Jul 2018 12:00 PM

MOTORISTS on the NSW north coast are being advised of work to install koala grids to prevent koalas accessing the Pacific Motorway.

They are part of a number of protection measures being delivered by the RMS (Roads and Maritime Services) over the coming months to reduce the potential for road strikes on koalas, which are listed as a vulnerable species under threatened species legislation in NSW.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin said yesterday the koala grids are similar to a cattle grid and are being progressively installed at a number of locations between Tyagarah and Brunswick Heads.

"I was thrilled to see one of the first sets of grids which were recently installed on Gulgan Road at Tyagarah," Mr Franklin said.　　

"Another grid will be installed at Grays Lane, Tyagarah."

Mr Franklin said the final set of koala grids will be installed in coming weeks at the southern Brunswick Heads interchange.

"A noise wall will also be installed on the eastern side of the Old Pacific Highway to minimise any noise impact to nearby residents from motorists travelling across the grids," Mr Franklin said.　　

"I advise motorists to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

 

The koala protection measures follow RMS investigations and are expected to deliver significant reduction of koala road strikes in this section of the Pacific Highway.

The works may include the provision of fauna paths, fencing on both sides of Ewingsdale Road, grids and intersections and driveways and self-closing gates on the cycleway and footpath.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Changes you need to know if you're going to Ballina airport

    Changes you need to know if you're going to Ballina airport

    Council News THE first stage of the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport is complete and traffic conditions have changed.

    • 25th Jul 2018 11:47 AM
    60 apartments approved in 'pocket living' development

    premium_icon 60 apartments approved in 'pocket living' development

    Council News Site already has 34 micro-offices and commercial spaces

    Heartbreaking discovery: Mum finds son in backyard pool

    Heartbreaking discovery: Mum finds son in backyard pool

    News The three-year-old's condition is still unknown

    Why this Kyogle man is 'one to watch'

    premium_icon Why this Kyogle man is 'one to watch'

    Books Remember the name Jarrah Dundler - he has a bright future ahead

    Local Partners