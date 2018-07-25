Koalas to benefit from new protection grids and fencing

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin with Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads, Maritime and Transport Kevin Anderson inspecting the new koala grids at Tyagarah.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin with Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads, Maritime and Transport Kevin Anderson inspecting the new koala grids at Tyagarah.

MOTORISTS on the NSW north coast are being advised of work to install koala grids to prevent koalas accessing the Pacific Motorway.

They are part of a number of protection measures being delivered by the RMS (Roads and Maritime Services) over the coming months to reduce the potential for road strikes on koalas, which are listed as a vulnerable species under threatened species legislation in NSW.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin said yesterday the koala grids are similar to a cattle grid and are being progressively installed at a number of locations between Tyagarah and Brunswick Heads.

"I was thrilled to see one of the first sets of grids which were recently installed on Gulgan Road at Tyagarah," Mr Franklin said.

"Another grid will be installed at Grays Lane, Tyagarah."

Mr Franklin said the final set of koala grids will be installed in coming weeks at the southern Brunswick Heads interchange.

"A noise wall will also be installed on the eastern side of the Old Pacific Highway to minimise any noise impact to nearby residents from motorists travelling across the grids," Mr Franklin said.

"I advise motorists to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

The koala protection measures follow RMS investigations and are expected to deliver significant reduction of koala road strikes in this section of the Pacific Highway.

The works may include the provision of fauna paths, fencing on both sides of Ewingsdale Road, grids and intersections and driveways and self-closing gates on the cycleway and footpath.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.