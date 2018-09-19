Menu
Koala released back into the wild
Pets & Animals

Koalas right back at home

19th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
A NINE-year-old koala dubbed Miss Starry was returned to Waterview Heights last week after recovering from being hit by a car.

Clarence Valley Council natural resource management project officer Caragh Heenan said Miss Starry was picked up by a WIRES carer and assessed by a local vet, then sent to Australia Zoo's Wildlife Hospital on the Sunshine Coast.

There she was also treated for chlamydia - a serious and potentially fatal infection that causes blindness and internal infections if not treated.

The release for the koala at Ashby.
Ms Heenan said her last few weeks were at the Friends of Koala Nursery in Lismore where she had been regaining strength for her release.

Another koala was released the same day. Ashby David was found on the ground in Ashby and was sent to Currumbin Wildlife Hospital for treatment for chlamydia.

Ms Heenan said Clarence koalas were under threat from fire, cars, dogs and disease.

"WIRES carers play a big role in caring for injured animals, and koalas need your help too," she said.

"With funding from the NSW Environmental Trust, council is running a project to support our koalas.

"Register where you've seen a koala at www.clarenceconversations.com.au and help us plan for Clarence koalas into the future.

"With the public's help we can help koalas remain safe and healthy for the long term."

australia zoo wildlife hospital clarence valley council cvc friends of koala nursery wires
Grafton Daily Examiner

