Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nature Conservation Council of NSW CEO Kate Smolski and WWF- Australias Protected Areas and Conservation Science Manager Dr Martin Taylor are warning that the threat to Koalas is very real and reaching a critical point of no return.
Nature Conservation Council of NSW CEO Kate Smolski and WWF- Australias Protected Areas and Conservation Science Manager Dr Martin Taylor are warning that the threat to Koalas is very real and reaching a critical point of no return. Marc Stapelberg
Environment

Koalas could be extinct within 40 years, expert warns

8th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KOALA expert and scientist has released mapping showing the Lismore region has lost 60 per cent of koala habitat since European settlement.

WWF Australia's Protected Areas and Conservation Science Manager Dr Martin Taylor shared the mapping.

Dr Taylor said the alarming results, which came from layering Federal and state Government data on koala sightings and examining forest habitat, was distressing and with the current and proposed laws around land clearing, Koalas could be extinct within the next 40 years.

"With this mapping and the population data it's time to raise more public alarm,” Dr Taylor said.

"2015 figures from the NSW government show about 22,00 hectares has been cleared across the state ... nearly half of that is for agriculture which is mostly livestock pasture. Native forestry is about 7000 hectares of that and urban, industrial and mining is 5000 hectares or 50 square kilometres.

"Only nine percent of forest and woodland is in close to something like 'in tact' condition and that's mostly in the national parks. When is it going to end?”

He said the state of the North Coast Koala population was dire.

"We've lost 33 percent or a third of the population in 20 years in NSW and in another 40 years that could go down to zero,” he said.

"Commonwealth data showed the population was about 10,000 in 1990 in the North East area - which would include the Northern Rivers, then by 2010 they were down to 7,500 - again it's about a 30 per cent decline.”

- Francis Witsenhuysen

futurenorthernrivers koalas northern rivers environment
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Please don't become a statistic': Road safety plea

    premium_icon 'Please don't become a statistic': Road safety plea

    News A WARNING to all drivers ahead of the long-weekend to drive safe to avoid further accidents.

    • 8th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
    Northern Rivers pork farmers wary of 'catastrophic' disease

    premium_icon Northern Rivers pork farmers wary of 'catastrophic' disease

    Business Authorities are keeping deadly disease out of the country

    • 8th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
    What regional NSW transport will look like in 40 years

    premium_icon What regional NSW transport will look like in 40 years

    Technology By 2056, two-thirds of us will live within 2km of a centre

    • 8th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
    PHOTOS: Action from this year's baseball championships

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Action from this year's baseball championships

    News 16 teams competed at Lismore's Albert Park complex

    • 8th Jun 2019 12:00 AM