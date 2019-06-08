Koalas could be extinct within 40 years, expert warns

Nature Conservation Council of NSW CEO Kate Smolski and WWF- Australias Protected Areas and Conservation Science Manager Dr Martin Taylor are warning that the threat to Koalas is very real and reaching a critical point of no return.

Nature Conservation Council of NSW CEO Kate Smolski and WWF- Australias Protected Areas and Conservation Science Manager Dr Martin Taylor are warning that the threat to Koalas is very real and reaching a critical point of no return. Marc Stapelberg

A KOALA expert and scientist has released mapping showing the Lismore region has lost 60 per cent of koala habitat since European settlement.

WWF Australia's Protected Areas and Conservation Science Manager Dr Martin Taylor shared the mapping.

Dr Taylor said the alarming results, which came from layering Federal and state Government data on koala sightings and examining forest habitat, was distressing and with the current and proposed laws around land clearing, Koalas could be extinct within the next 40 years.

"With this mapping and the population data it's time to raise more public alarm,” Dr Taylor said.

"2015 figures from the NSW government show about 22,00 hectares has been cleared across the state ... nearly half of that is for agriculture which is mostly livestock pasture. Native forestry is about 7000 hectares of that and urban, industrial and mining is 5000 hectares or 50 square kilometres.

"Only nine percent of forest and woodland is in close to something like 'in tact' condition and that's mostly in the national parks. When is it going to end?”

He said the state of the North Coast Koala population was dire.

"We've lost 33 percent or a third of the population in 20 years in NSW and in another 40 years that could go down to zero,” he said.

"Commonwealth data showed the population was about 10,000 in 1990 in the North East area - which would include the Northern Rivers, then by 2010 they were down to 7,500 - again it's about a 30 per cent decline.”

- Francis Witsenhuysen