Koala Tea climbs to the top of regional showcase

SHOWCASE: Parliamentary Secretary for the North Coast, Ben Franklin and Koala Tea sales manager Tanya Francis, at Parliament House.

KOALA tea, an Alstonville-based, food company, was featured at State Parliament as part of an exclusive, regional producers workshop ahead of the Fine Food Australia trade show next month.

The Alstonville company was one of 16 regional producers selected to showcase their products at the government's "Flavours of NSW” stand at the event.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin said yesterday's showcase Koala Tea's sale manager Tanya Francis the chance to connect with potential buyers before the trade show.

"This pre-event workshop today will help Koala Tea and the other NSW exhibitors identify and maximise opportunities to secure supply agreements with international and domestic buyers at the exhibition,” Mr Franklin said.

Minister for Trade and Industry Niall Blair said Fine Food Australia, the largest food industry trade event in in the Southern Hemisphere, presents a great opportunity to put companies like Koala Tea on the map.

"It gives local and niche producers like Koala Teas unrivalled access to industry contacts from Australia and around the world,” Mr Blair said.

The prestigious trade show attracted more than 30,000 visitors and hundreds of national and international buyers each year.

Now in its 33rd year, Fine Food Australia takes place at the International Convention Centre in Sydney's Darling Harbour on September 11-14.

