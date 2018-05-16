Koala plan labelled a 'con job' and 'sham'

NOT HAPPY: Over 70 concerned locals gathered in Lismore last week to hear about what they describe as "NSW's looming koala crisis”. They rejected the NSW Government's recently-released Koala Plan.

NOT HAPPY: Over 70 concerned locals gathered in Lismore last week to hear about what they describe as "NSW's looming koala crisis”. They rejected the NSW Government's recently-released Koala Plan. Karin von Behrens

THE NSW Government's recently-released Koala Plan has been labelled a "con-job” and a "sham” by Greens MP Dawn Walker and also rejected by Labor MLC Penny Sharpe.

Ms Walker said the plan did not address the root causes underpinning the crash in koala numbers.

"The Government's Koala Plan fails to end the destructive logging of our native forests, fails to wind back habitat clearing laws that are decimating koala habitat on private land, and fails to establish a Great Koala National Park in the Coffs Harbour hinterland where 20per cent of NSW's wild koalas are being harmed by logging operations,” she said.

"While the Greens welcome the additional funding for koala care centres, we are alarmed that the few new reserves that the government has said they will create are too small, degraded and most likely bits of land that the logging industry has said they no longer need, rather than any genuine attempt to strategically protect high priority koala habitat.”

Ms Sharpe, who is the Opposition spokeswoman for environment and heritage, also slammed the Berejiklian Government's Koala Strategy as a "miniscule fig leaf to cover the damage the NSW Government has wrought on endangered koalas across New South Wales”.

Ms Sharpe said that since 2011 the Liberal Government has done more to harm koalas than save them. Her issues of contention included: the introduction of "land clearing laws that could see eight million hectares of core koala habitat destroyed”; "signing off on clearing codes that will allow 99 per cent of koala habitat on private land to be cleared”; "selling off core koala habitat to developers for $250,000 at the Mambo Wetlands in Port Stephens, and; directing the route of the Pacific Highway upgrade at Ballina through core koala habitat”.

Meanwhile, local volunteer group Friends of the Koala has undertaken necropsy (autopsy) training with one of Australia's leading researchers in koala health, veterinarian Dr. Damien Higgins from the University of Sydney.

Dr Ros Irwin, president for Friends of the Koala, said: "We're keen to contribute to future research as the mortality rate among koalas admitted into our care centre is disturbingly high.”

Sue Arnold from Australians for Animals also added her voice to the debate.

"We desperately need to know how many koalas are left in Ballina,” she said.

More trees

A KOALA-friendly tree-planting day will be held at Thurgates Lane on May 20 from 10am.

It will include a smoking ceremony and some music/entertainment from Ossie Welch.

It aims to help the burabi/koala and other species that have lost their habitat.

Trees have been donated by locals Gavin Monti and Suzanne Whiteman.