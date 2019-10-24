Menu
A female koala hit by a car near Redland Hospital had to be euthanased due to head injuries. It had only been released back into the wild a month ago.
Pets & Animals

Koala hit by car was only released into wild a month ago

by Kara Sonter
24th Oct 2019 10:00 PM
A KOALA that died despite a large-scale rescue operation near Redland Hospital this morning had only been released from care a month ago.

Traffic was stopped along a section of Wellington St near the hospital in Cleveland about 9.30 this morning as Redland City Council workers, police and RSPCA staff worked to retrieve the injured female koala from a tree.

An RSPCA spokesman said the koala was taken to the organisation's Wacol wildlife hospital however it had to be euthanased due to extensive head injuries.

The spokesman said the koala had previously been cared for after a previous rescue and was only released back into the wild last month.

He said it was an important reminder for drivers to slow down around any kind of koala habitat.

"This is the worst time of year for (these incidents) as they're on the move looking for mates," he said.

Wellington St was reopend to traffic about noon.

The incident comes as Redland City Council launches it 2019 koala breeding season safety campaign, urging drivers to take their foot off the pedal and for residents to place koala escape routes in their yards and pools to protect koalas from pet dog attacks and drowning.

