Koala hit and runs a 'devastating blow' to population

WATCH FOR KOALAS: Friends of the Koalas vet nurse Marley Christian has warned drivers in be extra careful while driving in areas of the North Coast after three koalas were involved in hit and runs over the last two nights. Samantha Elley

THREE koala hit and runs in the last two nights is a "devastating blow" to the dwindling North Coast population a local vet nurse warns.

Last night, Friends of the Koala rescuers found a male koala with a crushed head and its eye dangling from its socket, chest injuries and soft tissue damage after being hit by a car and left on Ballina Rd in Goonellebah.

To make matters worse, he was found right in front of the koala warning sign on Ballina Rd.

Rescuers were then called to Bangalow where they found a female koala with a fractured pelvis and other internal injuries after she was struck by a car and left on Bangalow Rd.

Because the extent of her injuries, the koala had to be euthanised today.

A male koala was found with a fractured skull after being hit by a car and left on the side of Ballina Rd in Goonellabah on Monday night. Rescuers found him 50 metres away from the koala warning road sign.

All koalas involved were treated at the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital.

Friends of the Koala Vet nurse Marley Christian said drivers needed to literally be on koala watch while driving in well-known koala areas, especially during their mating season, leading into spring.

"The male hit last night was hit rally hard, harder than 60 kilometres an hour... so they are also speeding along Ballina Rd. The driver has left that screaming koala to die on the side of the road... it's terrible.

"Drivers need to scan the roads and have it in the back of their minds that koalas can and do cross roads in the region.

"They are crossing the roads because we have built roads in their corridors and habitat. They need to get to other trees, because its mating season they could be chased out of areas or they could be looking for a mate.

Ms Christian said losing any koalas was detrimental to the already dwindling North Coast population.

"We can't lose any more... we are bordering on endangerment of this animal and we are getting less sightings all the time," she said.

She said when a koala dies on North Coast road it was usually due to a hit and run.

We've had had about eight koalas hit and runs since the beginning of July, it's too much," she said.

"People probably just think there isn't any koalas in those areas because they haven't seen a koala there, or they just don't care

"If you hit a koala, please don't be scared to call us. Stop and call and if you can stay with that koala, please do, because even if they have a broken bone they will climb a tree or run into the bush," she said.

"We wont take long to get there."

She called for more volunteers to join the Friends of the Koala team.

"We need help in every way... leafing, caring, working with the koalas, marketing and administration," she said.

If you see a koala on the side of the road call Friends of the Koalas on 6622 12 33 24 hours a day or WIRES on 6628 1898.

If you have a thick blanket or box place it over the koala until the rescuer arrives.