Koala deaths are sad, but we must save human lives: OPINION

WHEN Greens MP Tamara Smith recently asked the Environment Minister to halt construction on the Ballina highway upgrade to investigate the death of four koalas, I wonder if she considered how disrespectful her request was to the loved ones of victims killed or injured on the Pacific Highway so far.

Don't get me wrong, the death of four little koalas in a month is sad, but I'm guessing for the families who have placed memorials alongside the highway, they may be having a hard time mustering up sympathy for Ms Smith's request.

A bypass and highway upgrade is being built because it will save lives and that is the concerted aim of what is happening with this construction.

Yes there is inconvenience, lack of housing, dust, noise and the upheaval of wildlife, but we can't stop looking at the goal ahead; that is, to save human lives.

Volunteer emergency service workers have had enough of dragging dead bodies out of mangled cars.

Police prefer to see travellers make it to their destination, rather than knocking on said destination to pass on tragic news.

Paramedics, firies, SES and RFS would all like to see less destruction on our roads.

As a journalist who has reported on too many fatalities on this stretch of road, I personally can't wait for the bypass to be finished.

So, to then call for a halt on such an important piece of infrastructure while investigating the death of four koalas, as the memory of many more humans pepper the side of the highway, seems incredibly heartless.

By all means, go ahead with an investigation to ensure that as much mitigation as possible is put in place to stop wildlife deaths, but this should not be at the expense of holding up the roadworks that are now well underway.

Let's keep in mind that the highway upgrade may eventually keep the lives of our children from becoming a horrible statistic.