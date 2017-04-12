25°
News

Koala concerns leaves proposal in limbo

Claudia Jambor
| 12th Apr 2017 2:34 PM
Ros Irwin (centre) protesting against rezoning key koala habitat at Monaltrie.
Ros Irwin (centre) protesting against rezoning key koala habitat at Monaltrie. Claudia Jambor

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A PROPOSAL to rezone what has been described as a key koala breeding ground into rural residential lots has been left in limbo by Lismore City Council.

Koala expert Dr Steve Phillips and Friends of the Koala were strong voices against the proposal at Monaltrie to rezone 161 hectares of land heavily inhabited by the animals for rural residential development.

The proposal, lodged by Newton Denny Chapelle Planners, sought to rezone three lots of land on Durheim Rd, Monaltrie Ln and Whyrallah Rd with the potential to house 150 lots.

Town planner, Damian Chapelle said the outcomes of Tuesday night's council meeting left them with no approval or rejection of the proposal, triggering the need for further discussions with Lismore City Council.

Mr Chapelle said priority now is to foster talks with the council, especially around investigations of koala movements at the site.

He pointed to drafting structural plans for council to determine the primary koala corridor in the area and assess road placement to minimise negative impact.

Friends of the Koala volunteers and expert, Dr Steve Phillips spoke against approval to rezone the area and cited their grave concerns future development would have on koala vegetation and populations.

Lismore City Council

Dr Phillips, who has worked extensively on koala management, said the proposal "couldn't be happening in a worse place" which he referred to as "the engine room of Lismore's koala population".

He said the only way the development could be realised is through very strict controls on subdivision including: the retention of every koala food tree and integrated into the development as well as the prohibition of domestic dogs.

Handing the movement of koalas out of the area and allocating compensatory habitat were key considerations Dr Phillips said planners must assess well in advance of any development in the area.

In its rezoning proposal to council, Mr Chapelle said the company has put structures in place "to retain primary and secondary koala habitat" and other protection measures.

In Tuesday's business paper, Lismore City Council's consultant planner Mike Svikis recommended the council to support the proposal to move forward for further assessment by the Department of Environment and Planning.

But the councillors didn't feel the same way as hot debate broke out among councillors.

Cr Eddie Lloyd led the charge against the proposed re-zoning and highlighted her "zero tolerance approach when it comes to our koalas".

Flossie the koala happy to be released at her new home in Rous Mill. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
Flossie the koala happy to be released at her new home in Rous Mill. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star Cathy Adams

"This is critical koala habitat this is the main source of our koalas there are other areas that can be developed around Lismore besides this area

"We shouldn't be touching critical koala habitat at all."

Cr Neil Marks created an alternative motion to defer consideration of the proposal until the applicant provides further ecological assessment and a structure plan outlining proposed transport and environmental protection areas.

Cr Bennett spoke in favour of the initial motion and said the deferral would be "a really bad way for this council to operate" because it could risk the developer investing more money into a project that could be rejected.

"I think we need to give them a clear decision; yes we are happy with this development but we do want those protections in there for koalas," Cr Marks said.

"Lets not give them a slow no lets give them the okay but they know what they need to do."

Councillors voted against the initial motion, 8-3.

But the alternative motion put forward by Cr Marks was turned down in a tight 6-5 vote.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  friends of the koala koalas lismore lismore city council monaltrie northern rivers developement

Floods can't dampen Lismore businesses

Floods can't dampen Lismore businesses

DESPITE the floods which left their shops filthy and devastated their stock, Lismore business owners are cleaning up and opening their doors.

DONATE NOW: Flood Appeal climbs past $181k mark

Adam Gilchrist shows his support for the Lismore Flood Appeal. Photo: Lismore City Council.

Adam Gilchrist lends his support

Do's and dont's: Bluesfest survival guide

YES WE ARE: An enthusiastic crowd at the 25th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest 2014.

Yes to hats and gumboots. No to pets or umbrellas.

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Local Partners

Operation Tortoise - Slow and steady, there is no race

"AFTER 20 years of double-demerits, it seems that people still don't get it."

Trivia lovers quizzed for a good cause

INDUNDATION: Locals have gathered at Riverside Park in Lismore to observe rising floodwaters on the Wilsons River. As of noon Sunday, the Wilsons River was 8.40m and rising, with a major flood peak expected sometime this afternoon.

Trivia Night for Lismore flood relief fundraiser tomorrow

Nimbin Roots Festival line-up unveiled

PRAY: Black Rabbit George, aka Paul George, will perform in Nimbin this September.

More than 50 acts announced for the September event

Do's and dont's: Bluesfest survival guide

YES WE ARE: An enthusiastic crowd at the 25th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest 2014.

Yes to hats and gumboots. No to pets or umbrellas.

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Nimbin Roots Festival line-up unveiled

MORE than 50 acts announced for the September event

Do's and dont's: Bluesfest survival guide

YES WE ARE: An enthusiastic crowd at the 25th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest 2014.

Yes to hats and gumboots. No to pets or umbrellas.

Wear your drinks on your sleeve this Bluesfest

Saxophonist Kamsai Washington put a huge show on at Bluesfest.

Wristbands a digital wallet for all drinks purchased at on-site bars

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

Bad news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow says a reunion is “not going to happen.”

Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon spotted in Byron Bay

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015. AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS

Bromance booming on the Northern Rivers

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees ...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,400,000 to $1,500,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Outstanding Commercial Investment in Upmarket Complex

2/59 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $475,000 to...

Situated in an upmarket complex in Byron Bays popular Arts and Industrial Estate, this spacious 134m2 commercial building is beautifully appointed with high end...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Ideal Beachside Investment With Guaranteed Return

26/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with a guaranteed return. Not only will...

Superb golf course living!

54 Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 2 2 Contact Agent

Set on 986 sq. metres this custom built 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home faces directly onto the Ocean Shores golf course. A lovely large open plan kitchen with...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villa&#39;s

3/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $3,100,000

Located in the exclusive world class Cypress Villas, this stunning award winning residence offers a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal...

Luxury Home Metres from Wategos Beach

9 Brownell Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Grand in design and proportion, this prestigious home is located just a few steps away from the breathtaking beauty of Wategos Beach and Cape Byron...

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!