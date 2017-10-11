28°
Knuckle-dusters, pistol used in Casino brawl: Police

A 25-YEAR-OLD man faces drugs, weapons and intimidation charges following an alleged brawl in Casino last week.

The accused was allegedly carrying a set of knuckle-dusters while another man had a pistol at the scene of the altercation involving several people near the Casino West Post Office.

Police allege a woman involved in the incident left in a car which was then followed by another car in which the 25-year-old man was a passenger.

There was a collison involving the accused's car and the illegal knuckle-dusters were allegedly disposed of but later recovered by officers, according to police.

Officers then searched for the pistol in a Gitana St house and allegedly uncovered a bag containing the 25-year-old's ID, a large amount of cash, 43g of cannabis and items related to the sale of cannabis.

The man has been charged with possessing a prohibited weapon, intimidation, supplying a prohibited drug and deal with proceeds of crime.

He is on conditional bail and will appear in Casino Local Court later this month.

Lismore Northern Star
