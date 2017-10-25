29°
News

Knuckle-dusters, drugs, stolen motorbike found in Lismore

Knuckle dusters were found during a search of a property at Lismore Heights.
Knuckle dusters were found during a search of a property at Lismore Heights. Contributed

POLICE from the Richmond TAG executed a search warrant at a home in Pendara Crescent, Lismore Heights yesterday.

Cannabis, knuckle dusters, lock picking tools and items related to the cultivation of cannabis were found.

"In a bedroom police located 30 cannabis plants growing under two lights. In the garage police located a stolen motorbike," the Richmond Local Area Command posted on Facebook.

"Police then attended an address on Wyrallah Rd, Lismore and arrested a 29-year-old Lismore Heights man."

He was taken to Lismore Police station and charged with break, enter and steal, goods in custody, cultivating a prohibited drug, two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, possessing a prohibited weapon and possessing housebreaking implements.

He was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

Topics:  lismore northern rivers crime richmond lac

Train supporters told: 'Today Show is here for flood relief'

Train supporters told: 'Today Show is here for flood relief'

SUPPORTERS of trains on the Northern Rivers have been told the Today Show is in Lismore to help with flood recovery, not to get involved in political issues.

Mental health unit like a 'prison'

Mental Health Minister Tanya Davies with Lismore MP Thomas George toured the Lismore Base Hospital Mental Health Unit earlier this year.

Major shake up of mental health care needed, health workers say

Vaccination rates a 'long-term frustration': health experts

Increasing low child vaccination rates in Byron Bay and throughout the shire has been a challenge for health authorities.

But one doctor predicts a shift in long-unchanged rates imminent

Max remembers tunes from the old days

Singer Max Maher with poet Ray Essery.

Singer was 12 when invited to go on tour with Buddy Williams

Local Partners