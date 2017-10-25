Knuckle-dusters, drugs, stolen motorbike found in Lismore

Knuckle dusters were found during a search of a property at Lismore Heights.

POLICE from the Richmond TAG executed a search warrant at a home in Pendara Crescent, Lismore Heights yesterday.

Cannabis, knuckle dusters, lock picking tools and items related to the cultivation of cannabis were found.

"In a bedroom police located 30 cannabis plants growing under two lights. In the garage police located a stolen motorbike," the Richmond Local Area Command posted on Facebook.

"Police then attended an address on Wyrallah Rd, Lismore and arrested a 29-year-old Lismore Heights man."

He was taken to Lismore Police station and charged with break, enter and steal, goods in custody, cultivating a prohibited drug, two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, possessing a prohibited weapon and possessing housebreaking implements.

He was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.