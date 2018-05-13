Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chinderah man has been charged with multiple drug and property offences.
Chinderah man has been charged with multiple drug and property offences. Trevor Veale
Crime

Knuckle duster, knives and drugs allegedly found in vehicle

Samantha Poate
by
13th May 2018 3:00 PM

A 28-year-old Chinderah man will face court after he was allegedly caught with prohibited drugs, knives, a knuckle duster and multiple fake identifications.

Officers from Tweed Byron Police District and the SPG Dog Unit attended the Chinderah Bay Hotel at 6:40pm on Saturday night.

Inside the hotel the drug detection dog had indicated a man may be in possession of a prohibited drug.

Police searched the man and located a set of car keys to a white Suburu Impreza that was parked in the nearby car park.

Upon a search of the vehicle, police allegedly located a quantity of crystal substance alleged to be Methyl-amphetamine, power tools, knives, a knuckle duster, computer equipment as well as various forms of identification in other people's names.

The man was placed under arrest and conveyed to the Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was charged with Supply a Prohibited Drug, Possession of a Prohibited Drug, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Possession of a Knife, six Charges of Goods In Custody and seven charges of Possessing identity with intent to commit an Indictable Offence.

He was refused Bail at Tweed Heads Local Court on May 14 2018.

chinderah prohibited drug prohibited weapon tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Chromeo is head over heels about Splendour

    Chromeo is head over heels about Splendour

    Music THE Canadian band has a new album out next month, and is bringing all the new songs to North Byron Parklands.

    Man found with serious head injury

    Man found with serious head injury

    News Police are treating the incident as suspicious.

    Reason behind growing number of fatalities on our beaches

    premium_icon Reason behind growing number of fatalities on our beaches

    News VOLUNTEERS hang up their red and yellow caps after a busy season.

    Mountain film festival climbs to the Bay

    Mountain film festival climbs to the Bay

    Whats On Seven films curated by the popular Canadian festival

    Local Partners