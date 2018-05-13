Knuckle duster, knives and drugs allegedly found in vehicle

Chinderah man has been charged with multiple drug and property offences.

A 28-year-old Chinderah man will face court after he was allegedly caught with prohibited drugs, knives, a knuckle duster and multiple fake identifications.

Officers from Tweed Byron Police District and the SPG Dog Unit attended the Chinderah Bay Hotel at 6:40pm on Saturday night.

Inside the hotel the drug detection dog had indicated a man may be in possession of a prohibited drug.

Police searched the man and located a set of car keys to a white Suburu Impreza that was parked in the nearby car park.

Upon a search of the vehicle, police allegedly located a quantity of crystal substance alleged to be Methyl-amphetamine, power tools, knives, a knuckle duster, computer equipment as well as various forms of identification in other people's names.

The man was placed under arrest and conveyed to the Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was charged with Supply a Prohibited Drug, Possession of a Prohibited Drug, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Possession of a Knife, six Charges of Goods In Custody and seven charges of Possessing identity with intent to commit an Indictable Offence.

He was refused Bail at Tweed Heads Local Court on May 14 2018.