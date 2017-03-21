Knives found in unregistered car driven by unlicensed man

A VERY minor parking offence has landed a man in hot water.

Nimbin police alleged that on March 16 they saw a vehicle driving the wrong way in a Nimbin carpark.

Police stopped the man with the intention of asking him to drive with more caution, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

Their observations of the man lead them to believe he was under the influence of a substance.

A check of his licence revealed that it was cancelled and checks on the vehicle revealed that the registration expired in 2015.

The man then failed a breath test, snr cnst Henderson said.

Police then had cause to search the vehicle, where they located a ballistic knife and a 15cm bladed knife.

The man was taken to Nimbin police station where he provided a positive breath analysis reading.

He has been charged with drive whilst cancelled, use unregistered vehicle, use uninsured vehicle, special category pca, custody of a knife and disobey no entry sign.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in April.