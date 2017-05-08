Knitting nannas bank on stopping Adani

GRASS ROOTS: Knitting Nannas Against Gas staged a thank-you event to Westpac in Lismore after the bank decided it would not support the controversial mining company Adani.

ACTIVIST group Knitting nannas Against Gas staged a thank-you event to a big four bank which has declined to support Adani after a long grass-roots campaign.

But although Westpac has decided not to be involved with the controversial mining company, KNAG now have the Commonwealth Bank in their sights after it was revealed Adani made a $1.6 million payment using an account via the bank.

On Friday the KNAG presented a letter of appreciation to Westpac's Lismore branch manager, Luke Pirlo, after the bank announced their new "climate change position statement and action plan," which effectively excludes funding new coal mines including the Adani Carmichael mine in the Galilee Basin, Queensland.

KNAG spokesnana Louise Somerville said the group is part of a large, growing social movement that is determined to stop the Adani Carmichael coal mine.

"We are here today to praise Westpac (as) their policy is an important step," spokesnanna Louise Somerville said.

"Financial institutions and governments need to move away from fossil fuels. Our kiddies and grandkiddies depend upon us all to save the air, land and water for their future, not for them to be sold lemons."

Ms Somerville said after the thank-you party, the KNAG members then confronted another of Lismore's big four banks.

"After our party we went around the corner to CommBank, as its been revealed they are still financially involved with Adani, having facilitated their water licence payment to the Queensland Government," she said.

"We will not rest until we know it has fallen over, we may be nannas but you can bet your bottom dollar it will fall over before we do."

Ms Somerville said the days when customers were ignorant or complacent about they manner in which financial institutions operated, are well and truly over.

"They need to know that any association with Adani at all is toxic and their customers will not accept it, and they need to know it's not just about Adani," she said.

"Collectively the big four banks have loaned more than $10 billion dollars to the fossil fuel industry in the last year (and) that sort of behaviour is hardly saving the future for the kiddies is it? Just this week it was revealed that Adani is facing a possible multi-million-dollar fine after sediment water eight times above authorised levels was discharged from the Abbot Point coal terminal last month, against their own compliance agreement."

Ms Somerville said the mine is a disgrace and an enormous disaster waiting to happen..

"This mine risks the Great Barrier Reef, risks thousands of jobs in tourism, and is a climate catastrophe waiting to happen, every Australian needs to be concerned about it."

However, an CBA spokesman said the relationships between Commonwealth Bank and Adani has misunderstood, as the mining giant was simply using a transaction account to make a payment using their own money..

He said transaction banking accounts such as the one used by Adani does not equate to business lending or project finance.