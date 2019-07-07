Knight makes right moves in rugby

Wollongbar-Alstonville Lloyd Morgan on the run against Casino in FNC rugby union on Saturday.

Wollongbar-Alstonville Lloyd Morgan on the run against Casino in FNC rugby union on Saturday. Vicki Kerry

A DETERMINED effort from Ballina centre Grant Knight helped lead the Seahorses to a 48-19 demolition of Lennox Head in Far North Coast rugby union.

The Seahorses produced one of their best performances of the season, running in six first-half tries to take a 36-5 half-time lead at Quays Reserve, Ballina, on Saturday.

Knight, a former NSW Country representative, missed most of last season through work commitments and has moved from five-eighth to the centres since returning.

"He (Knight) had a very good game; a lot of the hard work he did set us up for the tries we scored,” Ballina coach Chris Hickey said.

"Once you have a business to run it can make it a bit harder but he's a very smart player and today he proved he can also play a very physical game.

"If you look at a lot of the tries we scored, most of them came off the back of his carries.”

Lennox Head scored the first try of the game in a runaway effort from centre Callum Jones.

But they soon lost his centre partner Hugo Marks and front-rower Angus Langfield.

There was a period in the second half where they fought back when five-eighth Billy Goldsmith sliced through to reduce the margin to 36-12.

However, the Ballina backline proved far too strong with winger Joe Jansson finishing with a double.

Centre Tupou Lolohea also proved difficult to contain while Goldmsith never gave up and scored his second try at 41-19.

Fullback Tom Watson had some special moments and scored a long-range try in the final minutes to complete a hat-trick.

"Our first half really set the game up for us and we did the hard work through the forwards,” Hickey said.

"If we turn up and perform like that over the next few weeks we should get the rewards for it at the end of the year.”

Lennox Head will get the chance to make amends when they host Ballina next Thursday night in a catch-up game.

The Seahorses have another catch-up game against Lismore, which should put them within striking distance of a spot in the major semi-final.

In other games:

Lismore City piled on the points when they thumped Grafton 52-19 at Lismore Rugby Park.

A superior second half perform- ance saw Wollongbar-Alstonville run away with a 55-17 win over Casino at Lyle Park, Wollongbar.

Casuarina Beach was made to work for a hard-fought 33-28 win over a spirited Southern Cross University on the Tweed Coast.

The Byron Bay and Bangalow game at the Byron Bay Recreation Ground was washed out.

SCOREBOARD

Ballina 46 (Tom Watson 3, Tupou Lolohea 2, Joe Jansson 2, Stan Lolohea tries; Tom Watson 3 conversions) d Lennox Head 19 (Billy Goldsmith 2, Callum S Jones tries; Billy Goldsmith 2 conversions). Half-time: Ballina 34-5.

Lismore 52 (James Whitby 2, Andrew Sky, Gavin Tulk, Brenden Williams, Jack Everingham, Jake Lennon, Perry Daly tries; Andrew Sky 6 conversions) d Grafton 19 (Zac Mason-Gale, Tom Tanner, Dwayne Duke tries; Luke Worthing 2 con- versions). Half-time: Lismore 26-5.

Wollongbar-Alstonville 55

(Ryan Graham 2, James Vidler,

Bill Johnston, Josh Damen, Austin Markwort, Ben Damen, Zac Hyatt tries; penalty try; Ben Damen 4 conversions) d Casino 17 (Josef Lalabaluva 2 tries; Harrison Cusack 2 conversions, penalty goal). Half-time: Wollongbar 14-10.

Casuarina Beach 33 (Webb Lillis 2, Mitch Planten 2, Rian Olivier tries; Webb Lillis 3, Rian Olivier con- versions) d Southern Cross University 28 (Matt McMullen 2, Matt Anderson, Josh Wilson tries; Will Hawkins 4 conversions). Half-time: 14-all.

Byron Bay v Bangalow: Match postponed due to ground closure.

Pointscore: Wollongbar 65, Casuarina 47, Lennox Head 44, Ballina 41, Byron Bay 34, Grafton 29, Casino 29, SCU 16, Lismore 12, Bangalow 11.

Next round on Saturday: SCU v Lismore, Byron Bay v Casuarina Beach, Lennox Head v Wollongbar- Alstonville, Casino v Ballina, Grafton v Bangalow (and Mullumbimby).

Reserve grade: Wollongbar 34 d Casino 0, Ballina 41 d Lennox Head 7, Lismore 34 d Grafton 7, Casuarina Beach 30 d SCU 0.

Women's sevens: Wollongbar 55 d Casino 12, Ballina 53 d Evans River 10, Byron Bay v Yamba postponed.

Next round: Yamba v Grafton, Evans River v Wollongbar, Casino v Ballina.

President's Cup: Iluka 17 d Tenterfield 7, Evans River 25 d Ballina 20, Yamba 27 v Kyogle 15.

Next round: Yamba v Grafton, Evans River v Iluka, Ballina v Tenterfield.