Knife-wielding woman charged over break-in

Police were alerted to a woman, armed with a knife, breaking into a property on Arthur Rd at Corndale about 2.30pm. Northern Star

POLICE have charged a woman who allegedly broke into a home near Lismore, threatened a man with a knife and stole a number of items.

About 2.30pm on Wednesday a woman, allegedly armed with a knife, broke into a property in Arthur Road at Corndale, about 17km north of Lismore.

The woman threatened a man inside before stealing personal property and fleeing the scene.

No one was injured.

Officers from Richmond Police District commenced an investigation.

Following inquiries, a 34-year-old woman was arrested on Strongs Road, Corndale, about 5pm yesterday.

She was taken to Lismore Police Station where she was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, armed with intent, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, breach of bail, and two counts of possess prohibited drug.

She was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.