Crime

Knife-wielding man threatens to kill man carrying snakes

Aisling Brennan
by
24th Sep 2019 12:30 PM
A LISMORE man has been arrested following an unprovoked assault of a man carrying snakes.

Richmond Police District officers will allege a man and his young daughter were carrying a bag containing two snakes along Airforce Road at 4:30pm yesterday.

"A 24-year-old Lismore man asked to look at the snakes, and the victim obliged," Senior Constable David Henderson said.

"The 24-year-old started poking the snakes and was asked by the victim to stop doing so.

"The 24-year-old became enraged and threatened to kill the victim, who started walking away.

"The 24-year-old 'shaped up' then said he was going to get a knife.

He returned a short time later with a knife and threatened to stab the victim.

"He only stopped when a witness told him that police were on the way."

The man was arrested soon after and taken to Lismore Police Station and was charged with Assault and Armed With Intent.

He has been refused bail and will appear at Lismore Local Court today.　

Lismore Northern Star

