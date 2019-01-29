Menu
Knife-wielding juvenile steals biscuits, threatens witness

29th Jan 2019 7:27 AM
A JUVENILE who stole biscuits from a shop and threatened a witness with a large knife has been arrested.

Police will allege that on Sunday the juvenile attended a store in Bexhill and stole some biscuits.

A witnesses to this incident followed the juvenile to a bus stop at Bangalow and confronted the juvenile about the theft.

The juvenile dropped the biscuits then threatened the victim with a 25cm knife.

The juvenile then ran off to a nearby quarry.

Police placed the juvenile under arrest at nearby watering hole and seized the knife.

The juvenile was charged with shoplifting, wielding a knife in a public place and being armed with intent.

The juvenile will appear at Lismore Children's Court in February.

