Knife 'nearly impaled' child at popular swimming spot

A knife, similar to this, was found sticking in the sand in shallow water at Brunswick Heads, in an area where children play.

A "VERY long, lethally sharp" fishing knife has been found at a popular North Coast swimming spot.

Teja Claire‎ posted about the incident on Byron Bay Community Board's Facebook page, saying she was "very concerned" after finding the knife sticking point up out of the sand.

"Multiple young children were playing and jumping into the shallows in Brunswick River yesterday," she wrote.

"The knife was in the sand in shallow water, out from the park where the SUP hire boat is.

"We narrowly avoided a horrific accident.

"This is a serious concern with people fishing in swimming areas.

"Extreme care needs to be taken to insure that sharp instruments like these do not end up sticking out of the sand where people are swimming.

"Please be responsible and keep proper account of your gear.

"This knife very nearly impaled a child."

Ms Claire urged boaties to keep track of their gear.

"Please make sure you don't leave fishing gear where it can drop off the side of your boat into the water," she said.

"This experience has left me very concerned."