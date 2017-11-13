Knife found, man fails drug driving test

TWO men have been charged after a random breath test.

Police from the Richmond Highway Patrol will allege that at 10.20pm on Saturday they stopped a car on Kalinga Street Ballina for a random breath test.

The driver, a 46 year old Meerschaum Vale man, had been disqualified from driving until 2028. He also failed a roadside drug test.

The man will face Ballina Local Court in December on a charge of drive whilst disqualified second-plus offence. A further charge may be laid pending the result of his drug sample.

Police had cause to speak to a 40 year old Meerschaum Vale man who was a passenger in the car.

He was searched and found to be in possession of a very large folding knife.

He will face Ballina Local Court on a charge of possession of knife in a public place second-plus offence.