Knife 'driven into table' at Ballina licensed venue

The man was charged at Ballina Police Station and will appear in court this week. Marc Stapelberg

A MAN, 44, who approached a woman and asked her for money has been charged with intimidation after he pulled a knife in a Ballina licensed venue.

Police said the incident happened yesterday.

The woman sought refuge in the licensed venue, but she was followed by the 44-year-old man, who pulled a knife out of his shorts.

"He moved towards the victim and drove the knife into the top of a wooden table. He then left the licensed premises,” Richmond LAC posted on its Facebook page.

"Witnesses called police and followed the 44-year-old.

"He was arrested soon after at the intersection of Grant and Swift streets.”

He was taken to Ballina Police Station where he was charged with intimidation and affray.

Bail was refused and he will appear in Ballina Local Court later this week.