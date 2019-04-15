Menu
Kmart’s Anko Espresso Coffee Machine was a hit with the judges.
The $89 coffee machine better than expensive rivals

by Des Houghton
15th Apr 2019 5:51 PM
COFFEE snobs have been dealt a bitter blow with an $89 coffee machine from Kmart outscoring machines worth more than 10 times that amount.

Pru Engel from consumer advocacy group Choice said Kmart's Anko Espresso Coffee Machine performed well in blind taste tests by three professional baristas.

They gave the stylish Anko a score of 70 per cent on taste compared to a 65 per cent score for the DeLonghi La Specialista, which costs $949.

Ms Engel said judges took into account crema colour and thickness, aroma, flavour, mouth-feel and aftertaste.

Sunbeam Piccolo Espresso machine at $119 also did well, and was rated above other manual machines stretching into the thousands.

David Jones sells some machines for $4000.

The Kmart machine had its drawbacks, said test co-ordinator Chantelle Dart.

"The machine is quite light and flimsy, and isn't as easy to use as some of the other models," she said.

"It's a smaller model so can't accommodate larger cups and sits quite low on the bench. This means you may have to bend down to see the controls and fit the group handle."

