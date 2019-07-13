Kmart’s $18 ‘gold dust’ item

You can't buy a lot for twenty bucks these days.

A $20 note might get you a sad salad and a coffee in a food court or a takeaway meal from Macca's, but not a lot more.

However, a bunch of bargain lovers have found an $18 wardrobe item and it's fast becoming a unicorn item as shoppers declare it's extremely hard to track down.

The item in question is a leopard print satin skirt from Kmart - which is so desirable among fashion lovers, it's being described by some as "gold dust" online.

This $18 Kmart skirt is proving popular among shoppers. Picture: Instagram/trashtotreasured

Affordable Aussie fashion blogger Tina Abeysekara from Trash To Treasured highlighted demand for the silky piece to her 72,000 followers, describing the sought-after item as incredibly high quality.

"Feels fantastic, no wonder there was barely any left," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

She then proceeded to share hot tips from eagle-eyed women around Australia, sharing snaps of their local stores that still had the hot ticket item on its racks.

Those who've been lucky to snag the fashion piece have been sharing stunning selfies wearing the slinky design, making many green with envy.

Satin midi-skirts have been a huge style hit this winter, thanks to their versatility. Wearers can rock them in a dressy way, with heels or boots, but they can also pair them with white pumps for a more casual vibe on the weekend.

Glassons went viral recently when its $40 take on the trendy wardrobe addition proved a hit among fashion loving buyers.

The bargain Glassons satin midi proved popular because it looks much more expensive than it actually is. Picture: Supplied/Glassons

Its chic array of colours - coming in black, wine, dark green, navy, khaki - and its comfy elastic waistband had shoppers sweating with excitement.

Just like with the latest Kmart find, many shared selfies wearing the item, declaring their love for it.

Tina told news.com.au the popularity of a midi was down to the fact it's so "versatile".

"A midi skirt is a wardrobe staple, so the trending satin version is the perfect blend of versatility and style," she said.

"It's also one of those trends that will last for seasons to come thanks to its classic cut."

Earlier this year, a spotty satin midi skirt from Cotton On that cost just $35 went viral after Tina styled it with a white T-shirt and shared the photo on her socials.

