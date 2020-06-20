Menu
Kmart has provided shoppers a budget-friendly option for luxe homewares, dropping an entirely new collection of trendy yet affordable pieces.
Home & Decorating

Kmart secretly launches new range

by Adrianna Zappavigna
20th Jun 2020 12:34 PM

While it doesn't take much for shoppers to froth over a Kmart bargain, the retailer has shoppers lining up for its latest wares after secretly dropping a new collection online.

Kmart Australia has released another range of chic yet affordable homewares for less than $50, wowing shoppers every day this week with its new range of 'luxury items for less'.

While not everything is available just yet, Kmart's been secretly releasing new items and promising shoppers huge savings across the winter collection - including furniture, decor, dining, kitchen and storage.

Kmart’s cosy new winter range has a range of luxe pieces available for under $50. Picture: Supplied.
Some of the latest additions include a cosy beanbag (complete with matching ottoman) for a luxe addition your lounge and seating area.

Tan bean bag, $39. Picture: Supplied/Kmart.
Kmart also embraced a few rattan pieces, sure to fit seamlessly into the beach house of your dreams. This chic side table will set you back less than $40.

Rattan side table, $39. Picture: Supplied/Kmart
Give your hallway a serious upgrade with this cheap-as-chips console table. Priced at just $39, this is one of many items marked 'coming soon', but chances are they won't last long.

Hallway table, $39. Picture: Supplied/Kmart
This minimalist ladder book shelf could be yours for just under $50, making it a must-watch if you want to nab one before they sell out. Same goes for this multiple light floor lamp, a stylish addition to any room.

Multiple light floor lamp, $49. Picture: Supplied/Kmart.
While some of these items are promised to be 'coming soon', there's still a bunch of products you can buy right now, including a slew of quilt cover sets available in all sizes, candles, dinner sets, lamps, and storage units.

All the latest arrivals, complete with prices, can be found online.

Ottoman, $29. Picture: Supplied/Kmart
Ladder book shelf, $49. Picture: Supplied/Kmart.
