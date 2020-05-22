Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Urgent recall: Kmart pulls chocolate from shelves

22nd May 2020 5:01 PM

 

Kmart has issued an urgent recall notice over fears two of its chocolate products may contain plastic.

The two chocolate products at risk are the Solid/Filled Egg Bag 360g and Caramel Egg Bag 160g.

Those chocolates with a use-by date of February 12 2021 are at risk of contamination and should not be consumed.

The chocolate had been available to purchase at Kmart stores across Australia as well as via their online store.

These chocolates with a use-by date of February 12 2021 have been recalled.
These chocolates with a use-by date of February 12 2021 have been recalled.

 

According to Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) the two products have been pulled from shelves "due to the potential presence of foreign matter (plastic)".

Customers who have bought these two products have been warned not to eat the chocolate as "food products containing plastic may cause injury if consumed".

Those who have purchased the chocolate are advised to return it to the store they purchased it from for a full refund.

For more information on the recall customers are advised to contact Kmart on 1800 124 125.

Originally published as Kmart issues urgent food recall

More Stories

chocolate editors picks food recall kmart recall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman dies after car and truck collide

        Woman dies after car and truck collide

        News THE woman died after the car she was travelling in collided with a truck.

        Service station employee threatened with knife during holdup

        premium_icon Service station employee threatened with knife during holdup

        News POLICE are investigating the circumstances around an armed robbery which occured at...

        'CRIMINAL OFFENCE': Virus propaganda in government letter

        premium_icon 'CRIMINAL OFFENCE': Virus propaganda in government letter

        News Woman extremely upset after find in a sealed letter from government

        Cheers to readers as libraries (and pubs) open June 1

        Cheers to readers as libraries (and pubs) open June 1

        News OVER 70s and those at risk to use library in first hour of opening.