Kiwis help out for Lismore's Red Shield Appeal

Val and Judith Bennett collecting in Lismore for the Red Shield appeal.

ANOTHER dimension of Lismore's fighting spirit of revival and big heart in the wake of disastrous flood damage surfaced over the past two weeks in the shape of the Salvation Army's annual Red Shield fund-raising appeal.

According to Lismore corps officer, Captain Jenny Reeves, the Lismore appeal was deliberately low key.

"We did not have as many collectors out and about during May, but we did have donation points on a number of days at Lismore Square and Bunnings,” Ms Reeves said.

"Total donations understandably fell short of previous years but exceeded $15,000 in the Lismore/Alstonville region which was an amazing response given the local circumstances.”

Red Shield appeal volunteers said they think the community still supported the appeal as a thank-you to what the Salvos did during and after the floods.

Among the volunteer collectors were New Zealanders, Val and Judith Bennett.

Val Bennett said this is the third year they have participated in Lismore shield appeal, as they plan their annual trip to Australia each year to coincide with the fundraising efforts.

"Knowing funds raised go towards helping the needy, we didn't wait to be asked to help out,” Val Bennett said.

"One of the important things about receiving donations is you are meeting people where they are, and how they respond to a smile.”

Those people still wanting to make a donation to the Salvos can do at the Salvation Army centre or jump online at https://salvos.org.au/