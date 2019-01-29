Menu
Kelsy Karter is trying to get Harry Styles’ attention by getting his face tattooed on her cheek. Picture: Instagram
Music

Gold Coast woman gets face tattoo of Harry Styles

by New York Post, staff writers
29th Jan 2019 9:56 AM

SHE'S sure to get his attention now - for better or for worse.

New Zealand-born, Gold Coast-raised singer Kelsy Karter has boldly declared her love for Harry Styles by getting a tattoo of the pop star's face on her right cheek.

The 24-year-old posted a photo of her freshly needled Harry Styles tattoo on Instagram on Sunday with the following parental advisory: "Mama, look what I made me do."

 

Kelsy Karter feels the pain. Picture: Instagram
LA-based tattoo artist Romeo Lacoste is taking credit Karter's extreme about-face.

Her 44,000-plus Insta followers suspect it was based off a promotional shot from the former One Direction frontman's self-titled 2017 solo album, which features Styles in a soaking wet, baby blue velvet suit.

While it's unclear if these two have even met, Karter reportedly wrote a song for Styles' former bandmate Zayn Malik, who purchased the track but is yet to release a recording of it.

Some fans are speculating the tat is an elaborate hoax; little more than a big attention grab for the fledgling pop star.

 

Kelsy Karter went to extremes to show her love for former One Direction star, Harry Styles. Picture: Instagram
But Karter seems to genuinely adore Styles, telling i-D magazine last year:

"What I love about him from a professional standpoint is that he was the poppiest of pop stars, and then he went off on his own and made a classic rock album.

"For someone like me who wants to live in that world who hasn't been in a boy band, he has opened the door for me. He's introduced the kids to the kind of music I want to make," she said.

 

Some have questioned if the tattoo even looks like Harry Styles. Picture: AAP
"For that, I'm really grateful. I also just want his career. I feel like I'm a female version. I actually moved to America to act, and music became my main thing. Rock 'n' roll is my passion. I really want to work with him. Let's work, Harry. Where you at? Mark my words: I'm getting a song on his album."

Karter released a new single, Catch Me If You Can, in December.

Just one question: fake or not - does this even look like Harry Styles?

