Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A New Zealand woman has had her licence suspended over drink driving charges.
A New Zealand woman has had her licence suspended over drink driving charges. Jesper Wittorff
Crime

Kiwi tourist blows her licence driving wrong way down street

21st Oct 2018 10:11 AM | Updated: 11:44 AM

A TEEN tourist from New Zealand who drove the wrong way down a one-way street in Byron Bay last night then blew twice the legal blood alcohol limit.

Police were conducting mobile random breath tests in the Byron Bay CBD about 12.15am this morning when they observed the 18-year-old driving down the street, with four passengers on board.

Her car was stopped on Lawson St and she was subjected to a road side breath test that produced a positive result.

As a result she was detained for a formal breath analysis at Byron Bay Police Station, which have a reading of 0.108 grams of alcohol.

She was charged with mid-range PCA and her licence was suspended.

byron bay byron bay police editors picks mid-range drink driving northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    GALLERY: All the fun from the North Coast National

    premium_icon GALLERY: All the fun from the North Coast National

    News Things were looking grim a few days out, but Mother Nature came good for the North Coast National

    • 21st Oct 2018 11:46 AM
    Two awesome events on the Northern Rivers today

    Two awesome events on the Northern Rivers today

    News If you're at a loose end, check these out

    • 21st Oct 2018 11:18 AM
    'Very excited': Nationals candidate confirmed for Ballina

    'Very excited': Nationals candidate confirmed for Ballina

    Politics Well backed candidate has his eyes set on the Greens-held seat.

    Traffic interruptions you need to know about

    Traffic interruptions you need to know about

    News Upgrade work on the Pacific Highway continues

    Local Partners