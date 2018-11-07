Kiwi pair smash new record with 43-run over

A bowler in New Zealand has been for 43 runs in one over.

A CRICKETING world record fell in Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon when Northern Districts duo Joe Carter and Brett Hampton smashed 43 from an over bowled by Central Districts youngster Willem Ludick in the domestic one-day Ford Trophy competition.

It runs is believed to be the most to have ever been taken from an over in "List A" (one-day) cricket.

Cricinfo's records note that the previous record for most runs in an over came from Zimbabwe's Elton Chigumbura, who took 39 from an over back in 2013.

Aussie Nathan Lyon also features on the list after South Australian batsman Alex Ross bashed him for 32 runs in one over last summer during a JLT one-day Cup match at Hurstville Oval.

Hampton started the onslaught with a four, followed by two leg-side sixes as Ludick bowled two waist-high no balls. A further six followed down the ground, before a single put Carter on strike.

Carter than plundered the last three balls of the elongated over for six through mid-wicket, bringing up 43 runs from the over - six sixes, a four, a single and two no-balls - and ravishing Ludick's figures from the acceptable 9-0-42-1 to the grim 10-0-85-1.

Here is how it looked on the scorecard:

The Bay of Plenty pair of Hampton and Carter combined to add 178 for the sixth wicket after linking up at 95-5. Hampton eventually was dismissed for 95 from 66 balls, while Carter went on to finish unbeaten on 102 from 77 balls, his maiden one-day century, as ND finished on 313-7.

The partnership was also a Northern Districts record for the sixth wicket against Central Districts, breaking the previous mark of 150, set between BJ Watling and Peter McGlashan in 2011.

New Zealand also holds the record for most runs coming from an over in all formats of cricket, with 77 runs coming off a Bert Vance over in four-day cricket in 1990, after Vance purposely bowled repeated no-balls in an attempt to give the opposition an incentive to chase a seemingly difficult total.