'Kiwi' makes day of it at Tabulam

Olivia Pickering rides Carrs Creek Kid to a win in the first race at Tabulam on saturday.

Olivia Pickering rides Carrs Creek Kid to a win in the first race at Tabulam on saturday. Amber Gibson

GRAFTON apprentice Olivia Pickering will ride a wave of momentum into the Ballina Jockey Club meeting tomorrow where she will ride in at least half the races.

Pickering will head into the eight-race program at Ballina following a strong showing at the annual Tabulam races on Saturday.

'Kiwi', as she is affectionately known around the track, took out the jockeys' challenge after landing a winning double at the meeting.

After trailing the field at the final turn, Pickering stormed down the outside on the Ethan Ensby-trained outsider Carrs Creek Kid in the first race before backing it up with a stellar ride on Miss Zinzin for small-time trainer Stephen Randall.

While she was confident of her chances heading into the day, Pickering admitted she didn't want to get too far ahead of herself.

"I thought I was going to have a good day going into it - I even thought about riding the double - but sometimes it is those days where you don't have the luck,” she said.

"Anything can happen on a race track, but this time it all went my way.”

It was Pickering's third trip out to the family-friendly race day at Tabulam, a tradition she said hopefully would continue.

"I like going out to the old races at Tabulam,” she said.

"They put on a great atmosphere for everyone. I think they said there were about 500 campers staying at the track and it was a great day out.

"For a meeting that only comes around once a year, they really look after you.”

Pickering also pocketed a handy $500 cash for taking out the jockeys' challenge but she said a portion of that would go straight to her master trainer Shane Everson.

"He doubles as my racing manager and he has taught me everything I know about being in the saddle,” she said.

"If it wasn't for Shane I don't know where I would be, but I doubt I would be riding.”

As for her rides at Ballina, Pickering said she had the same feeling going into the meeting that she did at the weekend and has picked David Joice's Cliodhna as her best chance for a win.