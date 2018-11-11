Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Olivia Pickering rides Carrs Creek Kid to a win in the first race at Tabulam on saturday.
Olivia Pickering rides Carrs Creek Kid to a win in the first race at Tabulam on saturday. Amber Gibson
Sport

'Kiwi' makes day of it at Tabulam

by Matthew Elkerton
11th Nov 2018 5:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GRAFTON apprentice Olivia Pickering will ride a wave of momentum into the Ballina Jockey Club meeting tomorrow where she will ride in at least half the races.

Pickering will head into the eight-race program at Ballina following a strong showing at the annual Tabulam races on Saturday.

'Kiwi', as she is affectionately known around the track, took out the jockeys' challenge after landing a winning double at the meeting.

After trailing the field at the final turn, Pickering stormed down the outside on the Ethan Ensby-trained outsider Carrs Creek Kid in the first race before backing it up with a stellar ride on Miss Zinzin for small-time trainer Stephen Randall.

While she was confident of her chances heading into the day, Pickering admitted she didn't want to get too far ahead of herself.

"I thought I was going to have a good day going into it - I even thought about riding the double - but sometimes it is those days where you don't have the luck,” she said.

"Anything can happen on a race track, but this time it all went my way.”

It was Pickering's third trip out to the family-friendly race day at Tabulam, a tradition she said hopefully would continue.

"I like going out to the old races at Tabulam,” she said.

"They put on a great atmosphere for everyone. I think they said there were about 500 campers staying at the track and it was a great day out.

"For a meeting that only comes around once a year, they really look after you.”

Pickering also pocketed a handy $500 cash for taking out the jockeys' challenge but she said a portion of that would go straight to her master trainer Shane Everson.

"He doubles as my racing manager and he has taught me everything I know about being in the saddle,” she said.

"If it wasn't for Shane I don't know where I would be, but I doubt I would be riding.”

As for her rides at Ballina, Pickering said she had the same feeling going into the meeting that she did at the weekend and has picked David Joice's Cliodhna as her best chance for a win.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Paramedics winched on to remote beach

    Paramedics winched on to remote beach

    Breaking A MAN had to be winched to safety from a remote rock he climbed on to escape a dangerous rip.

    Resurfacing will delay traffic on busy road next week

    Resurfacing will delay traffic on busy road next week

    News Resurfacing of the road will interrupt traffic

    Huge floating tree sparks marine alert

    Huge floating tree sparks marine alert

    Breaking "There's about 1m of it poking out of the water”

    Did we take your photo at the Mullum show?

    premium_icon Did we take your photo at the Mullum show?

    News More great things will be in store as the show continues on Sunday

    Local Partners